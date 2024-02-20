Tejashwi Yadav Begins 10-Day ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Bihar, Says RJD Party of ‘MY-BAAP’

To win the trust of people of Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav kick-started his ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. Covering 33 districts of Bihar, the yatra will conclude on March 1 in Banka.

Before launching the yatra, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed CM Nitish Kumar. “Nitish Kumar has no vision for Bihar. He also had no reason for breaking the alliance. He (Nitish) considers people’s mandate as a ‘pair ki juti’ (footwear).”

Yadav did a special puja and took blessings from Sai Baba in Sai temple before leaving for the yatra. He was also spotted feeding bread to the cow and spending time with his daughter Katyani.

His father, Lalu Prasad, after blessing Tejashwi, said, “My blessings are with my boy who has worked a lot. May he achieve his goal.”

His mother, Rabri Devi, a former CM, said, “It was inappropriate on the part of Nitish Kumar to have done what he did to us. It is always he who runs away. We never break partnerships.”

En route Muzaffarpur, Yadav also received huge support, as he addressed thousands of supporters in his first stretch.

‘NITISH KUMAR OUR UNCLE, WILL ALWAYS RESPECT HIM’

“We need your strength, if you give me strength, I will even give my life for you. In 2020, we were defeated by a conspiracy. In 2020 we promised that we would provide 10 lakh jobs if we come to power. Then Nitish Kumar had asked us where would we give jobs from. He had said: “Will you give job from your father’s house?” But when we were given the opportunity, in 17 months, we fulfilled our promise by providing 5 lakh jobs. We have set records across the country,” he said.

Yadav further claimed that he had promised to give reservation on the lines of Tamil Nadu. And in 17 months, he gave 75% reservation by conducting caste based survey. Yadav also said that he had signed 1.5 lakh jobs in a file, which was withheld by the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

The former deputy CM took a jibe at Nitish Kumar. “The BJP talks of Modi’s guarantee. Can Modi take guarantee of Nitish ji that he won’t ditch again? Kumar has flipped three times in a year.”

Tejashwi termed RJD a party of ‘MY-Baap’ and not just MY (Muslims Yadavs). He explained the meaning of BAAP: B for ‘Bahujan’ (Dalits and Backwards), A for Agraa (Forward), A is Aadhi Abaadi (half the population), P for Poor.

On Nitish Kumar, he said, “We (Nitish and RJD) worked for social and economic equality in Bihar. Nitishji was engaged in this work, but I don’t know what happened to him. He is our uncle and we will always respect him. There is no need to say anything to Nitish ji because he is a socialist by and large. The real opponent is the BJP. The BJP needs to be driven out.”

BJP HITS OUT

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary hit out at Yadav. He said, “Lalu’s party is just a dynastic party. The public has understood that this is nothing but nepotism. And this is the reason why both son (Tejashwi) and wife (Rabri) were chosen as the leaders of opposition in both houses. This yatra won’t yield any good to him anyway.”

Another Deputy CM, Vijay Sinha, said RJD is a family-based party which led to an era of anarchy. “People who loot public money can never work in the interest of Biharis. Yadav continues to remain absent in the budget session which shows how seriously he cares for the people of Bihar.”