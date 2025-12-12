শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘Tere saath selfie loon?’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replies to UAE sledging and hits 171 in U-19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 171 off 95 balls to set up India’s 234-run win over hosts UAE in the opening match of the U19 Asia Cup on Friday.The 14-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, hit 14 sixes, the highest by any batter in a single U19 innings. India also benefited from half-centuries by Vihaan Malhotra (69) and Aaron George (69) while reaching 433 for 6 in 50 overs. This is India’s highest total in U19 ODIs and the highest in the U19 Asia Cup.UAE, chasing 434, finished at 199 for 7 in 50 overs. Prithvi Madhu scored 50 and Uddish Suri remained unbeaten on 78.Sooryavanshi’s innings, which included nine fours, is now the second-highest score by an Indian in youth ODIs after Ambati Rayudu’s 177* against England in 2002. It is also the ninth-highest score in men’s U19 ODIs.Opening the innings, Sooryavanshi reached his fifty in 30 balls and his hundred in 56 balls. He stayed focused despite attempts from the opposition to distract him. When he was in the 90s, UAE wicketkeeper Saleh Amin tried to unsettle him by saying, “Come on boys. 90’s curse. 90’s curse.”“Tere saath selfie loon?” replied Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as quoted by Hindistan Times.He was later dismissed by left-arm spinner Uddish Suri in the 32nd over, but India were already in a strong position thanks to his score.



