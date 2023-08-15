The Empty Red Chair: Kharge Skips I-Day Event at Red Fort, Says ‘Some People Speak As If…’

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, the chair reserved for Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was left vacant in the audience at the historic Lal Kila on Tuesday. As per Congress sources, Kharge stayed away from the ceremony at Red Fort due to security reasons.

“Congress President did not go to Red Fort due to security reasons. He had an event at home and then the party office. But, he will go to the at-home event of the President,” sources privy to the development told CNN News18.

Meanwhile, Kharge made his presence felt with a strong recorded message highlighting the contributions of past Prime Ministers and made a veiled attack on the BJP government, accusing it of suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

He highlighted the contributions of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru along with other Congress PMs including Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh. He also remembered BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Every Prime Minister has contributed to the progress of the nation. Today some people try to say that India has seen progress only in the past few years,” Kharge said in an apparent swipe at PM Modi.

“Their thinking is wrong,” Kharge asserted as he mentioned that AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, and other institutes were built by former PMs.

“The policies of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi helped India become atma nirbhar (self-reliant),” he said as he mentioned the iconic green and white revolutions, using one of PM Modi’s key mantras.

“Great leaders don’t erase past history to create new history,” the Congress president asserted as he extended his warm wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Independence Day,

Kharge further took a dig at the current government and said that today, democracy, constitution, and institutions, all are in great danger.

“New tactics are being used to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax are carried out. The Election Commission is being weakened,” Kharge said.

In an apparent reference to the suspension of Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, which was restored later following the Supreme Court’s judgment staying his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, the Congress chief said, “Efforts are being made to suppress the voice of Opposition MPs in the Parliament by suspending them.”

“Someone’s mic is turning off or someone’s words are getting expunged. Privilege motions are being brought,” Kharge, who skipped the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort here, said in a video message.

He added, “Democracy and constitution are the soul of our country.”

“On this occasion of Independence Day, we take a pledge that we will uphold the freedom of democracy and constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, for harmony,” he added.