বুধবার , ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

The Oval, Lord’s to host World Test Championship Finals in 2023, 2025: ICC | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২১, ২০২২ ৪:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1663757384 photo


DUBAI: The Oval and the iconic Lord’s will host the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in 2023 and 2025 respectively, the game’s governing body ICC said on Wednesday.
England were identified as the hosts for the next two WTC Finals during the ICC Annual General Meeting in Birmingham in July.
“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

“Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.
“Last year’s final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval.”
While the venues have been announced, the dates for both the 2023 and 2025 ICC World Test Championship Finals has not been confirmed yet.
Steve Elworthy, CEO of Surrey County Cricket Club, the custodians of The Oval, said they are honoured to host the marque match.
“It’s a real honour that The Oval has been selected to host the final of the World Test Championship. To have the two best teams in the world playing here in south London will be a fantastic occasion.
“Next year promises to be a superb summer of cricket at The Oval and this match will be a brilliant part of it,” he said.
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender, added: “We are delighted that Lord’s will be hosting the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2025. It is fantastic news that the ICC has opted to host the next two finals in London, with both grounds providing fitting venues for the culmination of the championship.”
The second edition of the World Test Championship began on August 4 and is scheduled to finish on March 31 next year. Australia and South Africa are currently leading the WTC standings.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 397414389221687
শামীমা নাসরিনের নেতৃত্বে দায়িত্ব পাচ্ছে ই়ভালির নতুন পরিচালনা পরিষদ
ই-কমার্স
wm ctgkor1
চট্টগ্রাম করদাতা সুরক্ষা পরিষদের সভাপতির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1663757384 photo
The Oval, Lord’s to host World Test Championship Finals in 2023, 2025: ICC | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Skirt 8
Fashion Tips: পুজোয় আপনিই হোন ‘রাণী’, শার্ট আর স্কার্টের সঙ্গে হার, আংটি পড়ুন এইভাবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1630824161 photo

Devendra Jhajharia gets a hero’s welcome: ‘My medal is a source of energy’ | Tokyo Paralympics News

 wm CU 1

ছাত্রী লাঞ্ছনা: চবি ছাত্রসহ গ্রেফতার ৪

 Hilsa

এবার পুজোর পেট পুজোতে হয়ে যাক ইলিশ খিঁচুড়ি

 wm srilanka21

শ্রীলংকায় জরুরি অবস্থা জারি

 1651591431 photo

Rinku Singh 2.0: Hungry, fearless and more determined | Cricket News

 blackfungus

ব্ল্যাক ও হোয়াইট ফাঙ্গাস থেকে বাঁচতে একটাই বড় উপায়, বলছেন চিকিৎসকরা– News18 Bangla

 UPGD 29 09 2021

ইউপিজিডি-র সহযোগী ইউনাইটেড আশুগঞ্জ এনার্জির লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm ukraine123

ইউক্রেনে যুদ্ধে ২ হাজারের বেশি বেসামরিক নাগরিক নিহত

 Top 10 Losers

দর পতনের শীর্ষে মেঘনা কনডেন্সড মিল্ক – Corporate Sangbad

 wm bnp logo Edit

২০২০ সালে বিএনপির আয়ের চেয়ে ব্যয় বেশি