‘There’s no need for…’: Former India coach sends clear message to Shubman Gill | Cricket News

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of clearly defining Shubman Gill’s role at the top of the order, urging the opener to concentrate on sound cricketing shots rather than chasing big hits. Bangar believes Gill’s value lies in providing stability, especially with explosive batters like Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma and Shivam Dube waiting in the middle and lower order. Speaking on JioStar, Bangar said Gill should be entrusted with seeing off the new ball, managing difficult overs and absorbing early pressure in tight or low-scoring contests. “I’d clarify his role: there’s no need for big shots. Stick to proper cricketing strokes when you have so many fast scorers behind you. Lay the platform, particularly in crunch situations or low-scoring games. India needs someone who can handle the new ball and survive early breakthroughs, like that first-ball dismissal,” Bangar said.

Ashish Nehra interview: Gujarat Titans head coach backs out of form Shubman Gill

The comments come after Gill endured a tough start to the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. He managed only four runs in the opening match and was dismissed for a golden duck in the second, as the series stands level at 1-1 heading into Sunday’s third T20I in Dharamsala. Gill’s recent numbers have raised concerns. In his last 14 T20I innings, he has scored 263 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 142.93, figures that fall short of expectations given his stature. India’s earlier dominance at the top following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and the start of 2025 was powered by the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma . The duo averaged 33.43 across 16 innings and scored at a striking rate of 193.84, setting up strong middle and death-over returns. A change in strategy saw Gill replace Samson at the top, with selectors viewing him as a future all-format captain. However, the Gill–Abhishek combination has yet to deliver on its promise. While their numbers on paper appear healthy, the partnership has not translated into consistent impact for India so far.