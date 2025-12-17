‘They missed a trick’: R Ashwin questions CSK’s strategy at IPL auction | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the fierce bidding war for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2026 mini auction, pointing out that Chennai Super Kings missed a major opportunity. Kolkata Knight Riders eventually secured Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore, making him the priciest overseas player in IPL history. Both KKR and CSK were expected to compete heavily for Green, one of the most sought-after names in the auction due to their larger budgets. While both franchises aggressively pursued the young all-rounder, CSK withdrew once the bidding crossed Rs 25 crore.

Prashant Veer’s parents react after their son gets a Rs 14.20 crore IPL deal

Ashwin felt KKR could have handled their bids differently to put more pressure on CSK. “If KKR had been slightly patient, like some other franchises, like Punjab, took their time with the bidding. If KKR had also bid like that, then I think CSK would have let go of Cameron Green much more earlier. KKR felt that CSK bid on Green because they had to,” he said on his YouTube channel. Despite CSK missing out, Ashwin emphasised Green’s value as a player. “I felt Cameron Green would have been a great addition to CSK, I think they missed a trick, according to me. Whatever said and done, it is not about the price point, Green is a generational talent, and it is a brilliant acquisition for KKR,” he added. Cameron Green is set to join his third IPL franchise, having previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had skipped the previous auction after a long-term injury during the off-season.