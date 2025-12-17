বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News Selena Gomez On Scrutiny Over How She Talks: ‘My Throat Swells Inside Sometimes’ | Hollywood News ‘They missed a trick’: R Ashwin questions CSK’s strategy at IPL auction | Cricket News Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News What To Watch In 2026 On OTT: Euphoria 3 To Young Sherlock, YA Dramas Set To Dominate | Web-series News Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner’s Children Mourn Parents: ‘They Were Our Best Friends’ | Hollywood News Rob Reiner Never Feared Son Nick Reiner Was ‘Violent’: ‘No One Saw This Coming’ | Hollywood News Kumar Sanu Files Rs 30 Lakh Defamation Case After Ex-Wife Alleges He Mistreated Her During Pregnancy | Bollywood News Oscars Will Move From Broadcast To YouTube In 2029 Under A Multi-Year Deal | Hollywood News Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For New Song Candy Shop; Fans Call It ‘Cringe K-Pop Copy’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘They missed a trick’: R Ashwin questions CSK’s strategy at IPL auction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
‘They missed a trick’: R Ashwin questions CSK’s strategy at IPL auction | Cricket News


Chennai Super Kings (Photo by Prakash Singh/Getty Images)

Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the fierce bidding war for Australian all-rounder Cameron Green at the IPL 2026 mini auction, pointing out that Chennai Super Kings missed a major opportunity. Kolkata Knight Riders eventually secured Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore, making him the priciest overseas player in IPL history. Both KKR and CSK were expected to compete heavily for Green, one of the most sought-after names in the auction due to their larger budgets. While both franchises aggressively pursued the young all-rounder, CSK withdrew once the bidding crossed Rs 25 crore.

Prashant Veer’s parents react after their son gets a Rs 14.20 crore IPL deal

Ashwin felt KKR could have handled their bids differently to put more pressure on CSK. “If KKR had been slightly patient, like some other franchises, like Punjab, took their time with the bidding. If KKR had also bid like that, then I think CSK would have let go of Cameron Green much more earlier. KKR felt that CSK bid on Green because they had to,” he said on his YouTube channel. Despite CSK missing out, Ashwin emphasised Green’s value as a player. “I felt Cameron Green would have been a great addition to CSK, I think they missed a trick, according to me. Whatever said and done, it is not about the price point, Green is a generational talent, and it is a brilliant acquisition for KKR,” he added. Cameron Green is set to join his third IPL franchise, having previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had skipped the previous auction after a long-term injury during the off-season.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News

From Garry to Greatness: Nathan Lyon surpasses McGrath in Adelaide, spins himself into Ashes history | Cricket News

Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News

Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News

Satwik and Chirag save match point to stun Olympic silver medallists at World Tour Finals | Badminton News

Satwik and Chirag save match point to stun Olympic silver medallists at World Tour Finals | Badminton News

Big blow for Indian football: Mohun Bagan banned, fined by AFC | Football News

Big blow for Indian football: Mohun Bagan banned, fined by AFC | Football News

England fume as Snickometer glitch saves Alex Carey in Adelaide Ashes Test | Cricket News

England fume as Snickometer glitch saves Alex Carey in Adelaide Ashes Test | Cricket News

9 runs off 10 balls! Babar Azam flops again in BBL | Cricket News

9 runs off 10 balls! Babar Azam flops again in BBL | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST