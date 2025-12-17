Third Ashes Test: Alex Carey’s home-ground hundred, Usman Khawaja’s grit put Australia in command vs England | Cricket News

Australia’s Alex Carey celebrates his century at the Adelaide Oval. (AP Photo)

A composed Alex Carey marked a special day at his home ground with a majestic century as Australia seized control on the opening day of the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Carey’s assured 106, combined with a defiant 82 from veteran Usman Khawaja, lifted the hosts to a commanding 326 for 8 at stumps after captain Pat Cummins won the toss in sweltering conditions.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Temperatures soared past 36 degrees Celsius, and Australia’s preparations were jolted just before play when Steve Smith was ruled out with illness. Smith, who has scored more than 10,000 Test runs, was named in the XI but withdrew shortly before the toss, forcing a late reshuffle.

That surprise absence opened the door for Khawaja, who turns 39 on Thursday and had been overlooked as an opener earlier in the series. Given a lifeline, the left-hander responded with a calm, resilient knock, anchoring the innings after Australia lost early wickets. Dropped on five at second slip, Khawaja made England pay, grinding his way to a hard-earned half-century before falling just before tea while attempting a slog-sweep.Carey then took charge, shepherding the lower middle order with maturity and precision. He first added useful runs alongside Josh Inglis (32), then Pat Cummins (13), before combining effectively with Mitchell Starc, who was unbeaten on 33 at the close. Carey struck eight fours and a six, bringing up his third Test century in front of family, friends and a record Adelaide Oval crowd of 56,298. He eventually departed late in the day, top-edging Will Jacks to the wicketkeeper, but not before firmly tilting the contest Australia’s way.

England’s standout bowler was Jofra Archer, who finished with an impressive 3 for 29 on a taxing day in the field. Archer produced a blistering spell after lunch, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green in quick succession to briefly stall Australia’s momentum. Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse also chipped in with key wickets, though England were guilty of missed chances that proved costly.Earlier, openers Jake Weatherald (18) and Travis Head (10) fell cheaply, while Inglis and Cummins were dismissed in the final session. Nathan Lyon was yet to score at stumps.The day began on a sombre note, with players from both teams wearing black armbands and observing a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting. Flags flew at half-mast as security was heightened around the packed venue.Leading the five-Test series 2-0 after emphatic wins in Perth and Brisbane, Australia are well placed to push for a result that would see them retain the Ashes.