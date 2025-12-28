‘Third party intended to marry my husband’: Imad Wasim’s wife Sannia Ashfaq drops bombshell on divorce | Cricket News

Imad Wasim, Sannia Ashfaq

Sannia Ashfaq has said that the involvement of a third party led to the end of her marriage with retired Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim, days after the couple confirmed their separation.Imad Wasim, 37, earlier announced through an official public statement that he and his wife had decided to separate after six years of marriage. He said the decision was taken due to conflicts that could not be resolved over time.Posting on his Instagram account, Imad explained the reason behind filing for divorce.“After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” he wrote.He also asked the public to respect their privacy and avoid circulating old photos of the couple.“I sincerely request everyone to respect our privacy and avoid using or sharing any old couple photos. Please also refrain from referring to her as my spouse going forward,” he added.Imad further urged people not to believe speculation around the matter and said legal steps would be taken if needed.“I request everyone not to engage in or believe any misleading narratives. Any attempt to defame or involve others in this personal matter will be addressed through the proper legal channels if necessary.”Speaking about his children, he said he would continue to fulfil his responsibilities as a father.“Regarding the children, I remain their father and will continue to care for them fully and responsibly. Thank you for your understanding and respect,” he concluded.Sannia Ashfaq later issued her own statement on Instagram, saying the breakdown of the marriage was linked to a third person.“I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five month old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness,” she wrote.She said she had tried to keep the marriage together despite difficulties.“Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family,” she said.Sannia added that the involvement of another person ended the relationship.“What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, became the final blow to an already struggling union,” she added.Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq were married in 2019 and have three children together.