‘This is a wild thought’: Kevin Pietersen wants IPL and PSL-winning coach to replace Brendon McCullum | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Kevin Pietersen and Brendon McCullum (Photos by Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: After England suffered a heavy 4-1 Ashes series loss to Australia, former England star Kevin Pietersen has spoken out and called for changes in the national coaching setup. Pietersen believes England should think about bringing back former head coach Andy Flower and see him as a possible replacement for current coach Brendon McCullum.

India vs New Zealand ODIs preview: Captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer in focus

Pietersen shared his views in a post on X, where he openly supported his former coach. He admitted the idea might sound unusual but felt it was worth discussing. According to Pietersen, Flower has changed over the years and now understands today’s players much better. “This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest. Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he’s changed and in line with the modern-day player? He gets Test cricket. I’ve been told by many players that he’s changed his ways since our drama. He’s winning leagues so really does get the modern-day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?” wrote Pietersen on X. Andy Flower has a strong record as a coach. During his earlier time with England, he guided the team to the 2010 T20 World Cup title and helped them win three Ashes series in 2009, 2010–11 and 2013. Under his leadership, England also reached the number one position in Test cricket. After stepping away from the England job, Flower found great success in franchise cricket. He has won major titles with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, Trent Rockets in The Hundred, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025. Brendon McCullum, meanwhile, is still under contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board until the end of the 2027 Ashes series. However, after the Ashes defeat, McCullum admitted there might be someone better suited for the head coach role.



