Three balls, three wickets! Run-outs derail Delhi Capitals as Mumbai Indians clinch dramatic victory

Kuldeep Yadav was run-out in the penultimate over. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: In a jaw-dropping finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, Delhi Capitals imploded with three successive run-outs to hand Mumbai Indians a thrilling 12-run win in a high-octane IPL 2025 clash.

Chasing 206, Delhi were well placed at 183/7 with 23 runs needed off the final 12 balls. But chaos unfolded when Ashutosh Sharma, who had reignited hope with two crisp boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah, was run out going for a risky second.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Off the very next ball, confusion led to Kuldeep Yadav’s dismissal at the non-striker’s end, and the final delivery of the 19th over saw Mohit Sharma run out for a duck — ending Delhi’s chase in unbelievable fashion.

It marked Delhi’s first defeat of the season after four consecutive wins, while Mumbai Indians celebrated only their second win in six matches.

Earlier, comeback man Karun Nair dazzled with a 40-ball 89 in his first IPL appearance since 2022, stitching a 119-run stand with Abishek Porel (33) that had put Delhi firmly in control. But leg-spinner Karn Sharma (3-36) turned the tide by dismissing Porel, Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul in quick succession.

Mumbai’s 205/5 was set up by Tilak Varma’s 59 and Suryakumar Yadav’s fluent 40. Ryan Rickelton (41) and Naman Dhir (38*) provided crucial support. Rohit Sharma’s struggles continued, managing just 18 and extending his poor run to 56 runs in five games.

In the end, it was the mayhem of three run-outs that sealed Delhi’s fate in one of the most dramatic climaxes of IPL 2025.