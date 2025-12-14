Tilak Varma enters Virat Kohli territory in T20Is, numbers will surprise you | Cricket News

India’s Tilak Varma (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma)

Tilak Varma’s rise in India’s T20I set-up continues to gather momentum, with the left-hander establishing himself as one of the most dependable batters in run-chases at the international level. Among players from Test-playing nations with at least 500 T20I runs while chasing, Tilak currently sits second on the list for batting average, bettered only by Virat Kohli. Kohli leads the chart with 2013 runs from 48 innings at an outstanding average of 67.10, with a top score of 94 not out.

At just 23, Tilak has already accumulated 518 runs in 15 innings during chases, averaging an impressive 64.75, with a highest score of 72 not out. The numbers underline his growing reputation as a calm and reliable presence when targets are on the board. The ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa has further highlighted his form. Across the first two games, Tilak has scored 88 runs. He began with 26 in the opening match before producing a fluent 62 from 34 balls in the second T20I. Despite the quality of that innings, India suffered a 51-run defeat in the contest. Overall, Tilak’s T20I record continues to strengthen. He has amassed 1084 runs in 38 matches at an average of 47.13, striking at 145.50, with two hundreds and five half-centuries to his name. A closer look at his batting positions shows his strongest returns have come at number three. Batting there, Tilak has scored 443 runs in 13 innings at an average of 55.37, while operating at a strike rate close to 170. At number four, he has piled up 490 runs in 14 innings at an average of 54.44, including two fifties such as his unbeaten 69 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, though his strike rate at that position drops to 128.60. Speaking ahead of the third T20I against South Africa, Tilak made it clear that flexibility is not an issue for him. He said he is ready to bat anywhere from number three to six, depending entirely on what the team requires from him.