Tipra Motha Supremo Resigns as Chairman, Says Will Continue to Serve Party as ‘Warrior’

A day after he resigned as the chairman of the party, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday announced that he will continue to serve the party as a warier.

During the last leg of the Tripura Elections 2023, the royal scion had announced that his speech in Charilam constituency was his last political one and his followers wouldn’t see him in the political arena any further.

Though TIPRA Mohta annexed the prestigious Charilam constituency defeating heavyweight tribal leader Jishnu Debbarma and formidable performance in the elections, the Maharaja continued to active politically.

However months after the election and success of his political endeavor in the electoral polls, on July 17, Manikya announced that after two years being in the helm of affairs in the party, neither he or any one from the royal family shall hold any charge in the party any further.

Taking to social media, Pradyot Manikya expressed, as my 2-year term as the Chairman of the TIPRA Motha Party comes to an end, I am no longer seeking reappointment, and as per our amended constitution, the President shall be the supreme steering post in the party. Hon’ble BK Hrangkhawl will continue to lead the party as the President of TIPRA Motha, and I will now be serving the party as a party member and a warrior!

“I thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to serve the party and the community. I don’t believe in family politics; hence, no member of my family will be taking any post in the organization. Let’s work for the movement and not individual positions,” he added.

Revered as the Bubagrah by his people and ardent, Pradyot Bikram is the founder chairman of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance.

Back in the Ujyanta Palace in Agartala, the royal scion addressed the media to announce his decision and few more other resolves which shall impact the politics in state in coming days.

“Manipur was an experiment now Tripura is the target to break our thansa we are now being divided sometimes in the name of religion sometimes in the name of language. Wake up my people there are people who are doing their best to divide us while I am trying the best for Thansa,”he said.

The agitation, the date for which is to be announced, according to Pradyo Bikram is against government inaction to fulfil the demands of the TIPRA Motha.

“During our plenary session, we passed numerous resolutions, and among them, we have firmly decided not to compromise on our core ideological demand, which is the creation of Greater Tipraland. Although we have engaged in talks with the Government of India, they may have their own positions, but we will not waver from ours,” he said.

“Our second resolution pertains to the allocation of the budget for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in the current fiscal year. As it stands at a mere 2 per cent, we have decided to exert pressure on the state government for depriving us,” he added.

Clearing air on his decision Pradjot stated that “just as Manik Sarkar is not in any position within the CPIM but remains involved in politics, and just as Rahul Gandhi continues his political career, I have stepped down as Chairman. However, until my last breath, I am and will remain a Tipra Motha warrior, fighting for my party and my community.”

When asked about his possible alienation with BJP, Pradyot Manikya was blatant mentioning that in India its either NDA or UPA and if NDA does not agree to our demands then UPA is there.

This is significant as Debbarma has met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah several times and have also been on a constant touch with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Health has recently been an issue and could be a reason for his announcement today.