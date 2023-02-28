মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

TMC Alleges Party’s Official Twitter Handle Hacked, Name & Logo Changed

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled3 4


Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:20 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O'Brien alleged party's Twitter account was hacked (Image: News18)

TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

The official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress or the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) was allegedly hacked, and its name and logo was changed. Claiming that the social media handle was “compromised”, TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue.

“We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action,” O’Brien, who is also the leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha, said.

tmc twitter hacked e1677563094564
Notably, Yuga Labs is a blockchain technology company based in the US that develops NFTs and digital collectibles (Source: News18)

The name of the All India Trinamool Congress’ official Twitter account has been changed to ‘Yuga Labs’.

Notably, Yuga Labs is a blockchain technology company based in the US that develops NFTs and digital collectibles and also specializes in cryptocurrency and digital media, an India Today report said. So far, no new tweets have surfaced on the account since the party claimed a hacking attempt.

This is not the first time a Twitter account of a political party was hacked. In December last year, the Twitter account of the YSR Congress was hacked, after which the account started promoting crypto-currencies. The party’s Twitter bio description was changed to “NFT millionaire” and the display photo was changed to a picture from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection.

Earlier in October, the official Twitter account of the Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live updRead More



