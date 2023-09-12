মঙ্গলবার , ১২ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
TMC’s Nusrat Jahan Appears Before ED For Questioning in Bengal Flat-Selling Case

সেপ্টেম্বর ১২, ২০২৩ ১২:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
The Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged flat-selling scam, appeared before the probe agency office’s Kolkata office on Tuesday.

The actor-turned-politician will be questioned on her past association as a director with a shady financial entity that duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

Lok Sabha member from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district appeared at ED’s office at the central government office (CGO) complex at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Citing sources, news agency IANS reported that a special team of ED officials reached the CGO complex office almost an hour before the scheduled time of Jahan’s arrival.

As per the report, he interrogation team has prepared a three-page questionnaire for the purpose of her interrogation. The ED sleuths have already filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) in the matter.

Earlier, days after the matter surfaced in the media at the beginning of August this year, Jahan told the media that she resigned from the corporate entity in March 2017.

She also claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

Ruplekha Mitra, another actress and also another director of the said entity, ‘7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited’, who was asked to be present at the ED office on Wednesday, has already communicated to the central agency sleuths that she needs some time to appear along with the supporting documents and papers.

As per the complaints filed at ED, the said corporate entity collected several crores of rupees from investors promising them residential flats at reasonable rates within four years. However, though they had not received those residential flats as yet, the directors of the said entity, including Jahan used that money to construct their own flats.

(With IANS Inputs) 

Sanstuti Nath

Sanstuti Nath



