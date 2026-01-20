‘Tough questions will be asked’: Ajinkya Rahane reveals the reasons behind India’s ODI woes under Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News

Captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has delivered a blunt assessment of what he believes is going wrong in the Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir, following the side’s 1-2 ODI series defeat to New Zealand at home. Calling for clarity, security and honest conversations, Rahane said India’s recent struggles in the 50-over format were a result of excessive changes and a lack of defined roles as the team builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!India began the three-match series on a positive note with a win in the opener under Shubman Gill, but losses in the next two games handed New Zealand the series. Even Virat Kohli ’s standout performances were not enough to turn the tide.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Rahane did not shy away from highlighting uncomfortable truths. “See, there will be tough questions. India lost five ODIs in the last nine. And that’s the reason: too many changes,” he said. “You are looking at the World Cup, where players actually need that security, that clarity from management. If you are going to play certain players in that format, it’s always about clarity.”Under Gambhir, India have now lost ODI series to Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand, raising concerns about direction and continuity. Rahane stressed that results would improve if the management focused on communication and stability. “So yes, tough questions will be asked, which is very natural,” he added, pointing out how deeply fans are emotionally invested in Indian cricket.

Rahane also underlined the weight of expectations in home conditions. “Especially in India, playing against New Zealand, which was probably the New Zealand A or B team, due respect to all the players. But expectations were there that we all thought India would win easily, probably 3-0,” he said, while also praising New Zealand’s execution.Despite the criticism, Rahane believes the scheduling break could work in India’s favour. India do not play another ODI until July 2026, when they tour England, and he feels the gap offers the management time to reset. “They just need to follow the process. Just see which are the players you are going to back,” Rahane said. “You have time. After T20, there’s nothing at all.”Emphasising the need for decisive planning, he concluded, “It’s always about finding your right thing, right players, right combination, and just back them.”