শনিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২১শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

‘Towards The Goal!’: Rahul Gandhi Seen Playing Football During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ১১:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on over 3,570 km padyatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, on Saturday was seen playing football during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

Donning a t-shirt, the Wayanad MP was seen playing with a football on the street while walking during the padyatra. As he was proceeding ahead, he was passing the ball to another participant and they kept kicking the ball pushing it ahead.

The Telangana leg of the foot march began on October 24 and will end on November 7 before entering Maharashtra.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the state. He was also seen sprinting with party leaders. Earlier this week, he was seen literally whipping himself as part of a local tradition in Telangana.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

Several political leaders have joined Rahul Gandhi during the yatra in the past. Some names including Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal, Siddaramiah, DK Shivakumar and Kanhaiya Kumar among several others.

Several Chief Ministers who have attended the Bharat Jodo Yatra include Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The yatra is scheduled to reach Madnur Naka at Deglur in Maharashtra’s Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana at 7 pm on November 7.

“Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies during the yatra in Maharashtra. He will address the first rally on November 10 in Nanded district, while the second one will be held on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district,” senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state coordinator for the yatra, said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress’s mass contact initiative, will traverse through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in the state during its 14-day sojourn. It will cover a distance of 382 kms across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Epz thana
পানির ট্যাঙ্কে গৃহবধূর লাশ, স্বামী লাপাত্তা
বাংলাদেশ
1667684590 photo
Premier League: Last-gasp Erling Haaland penalty earns 10-man Man City dramatic win over Fulham | Football News
খেলাধুলা
9
আলু নিয়ে বিরাট সত্য ও বিরাট সত্য প্রকাশ্যে এসেছে, যা শুনে ডায়াবেটিসের রোগীরাও চমকে যাবেন ৷ – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
akjsdajsd
Salman Khan Welcomes Sonakshi, Huma; Archana, Gautam Turn Her Fun Dream Into Reality
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
shreshtho ctg ecommerce ecommerce barta

বন্দরনগরী চট্টগ্রামে শ্রেষ্ঠ ডটকমের গ্র্যান্ড সেলার মিটাপ

 tmc gfp goa

Working President Joins TMC Ahead of Goa Polls

 received 248951020047866

ঢাকাস্থ মেহেরপুর জেলা সমিতির করোনা সুরক্ষা সামগ্রী মাস্ক ও পিপি হস্তান্তর

 wm JuboLeague Secretary Mainul Hossain Nikhil 27 03 2021

আবারও করোনায় আক্রান্ত নিখিল

 Khairuzzaman

খায়রুজ্জামানকে হস্তান্তরে মালয়েশিয়ান আদালতের নিষেধাজ্ঞা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm lori

কর্ণফুলীর তীরে বেড়াতে গিয়ে প্রাণ গেল কলেজছাত্রীর

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 primopasso k312565679674

アンティーク ビンテージ デコレーション ホリデー インテリア ノーブランド Set Lot of 21 Gold Foil Turquoise Spring Easter Eggs in Wire Container w Lid :k312565679674:Import store NAIA – 通販

 2 18

বাজেটে শর্তসাপেক্ষে কমছে তালিকাভুক্ত কোম্পানির কর – Corporate Sangbad

 1633458513 photo

IPL 2021: Race for fourth playoff spot now realistically between KKR and MI – All possibilities in 5 points | Cricket News

 YJHD 1280x720

Bollywood Destinations | সিনেমার পর্যটন কেন্দ্র – News18 Bangla