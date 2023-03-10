শুক্রবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৫শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Tripura CM Allocates Portfolios to Ministers, Keeps Home Dept with Himself

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১০, ২০২৩ ৮:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
befunky collage 2023 03 08t123119.784


Published By: Pritha Mallick

Last Updated: March 10, 2023, 19:41 IST

Agartala (incl. Jogendranagar, India

BJP's Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura, in Agartala (Image/ PTII)



Saha has kept the Home, Health and Family Welfare and PWD department with him while Ratan Lal Nath has been given the charge of Power, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday distributed portfolios to new ministers, keeping the important Home department with himself.

Saha has kept the Home, Health and Family Welfare and PWD department with him while Ratan Lal Nath has been given the charge of Power, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, according to an official notification issued by Chief Secretary J K Sinha.

Pranajit Singha Roy has got the Finance portfolio along with Planning and Coordination and Information Technology.

Sushanta Chowdhury is the new minister in-charge of Food and Civil Supplies, Transport and Tourism while Santana Chakma has been given charge of Industries and Commerce.

Tinku Roy, a first minister will look after Youth Affairs and Sports department.

Bikash Debbarma has got Tribal Welfare, Handloom, Handicrafts and Sericulture and Statistics while Sudhangshu Das is the new Minister for SC Welfare, Animal Resource and Fisheries.

IPFT’s lone MLA Sukla Charan Noatia has been given Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG) and Minority Welfare department.

“All other departments which are not allocated to any minister will be looked by the Chief Minister”, the notification said.

Saha and his ministers were sworn in on March 8.

The Chief Minister will also look after departments like Education, Information and Cultural Affairs, Urban Development, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Law and Parliamentary Affairs as they are not allocated to any minister.

The BJP had won 32 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly and its alliance partner one seat in the recently concluded elections.

