খেলাধুলা

Two friends killed: Ex-boxing champion Anthony Joshua survives fatal car crash | Boxing News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Two friends killed: Ex-boxing champion Anthony Joshua survives fatal car crash | Boxing News


Anthony Joshua was travelling on Monday with Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwestern Nigeria when their SUV crashed into a stationary truck. (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital, state officials said on Wednesday, days after a car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.Joshua was travelling on Monday with Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwestern Nigeria when their SUV crashed into a stationary truck.

Why Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan is no longer safe for cricket | Bombay Sport Exchange

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun state, where the accident occurred, said preliminary investigations showed the vehicle suffered a tyre burst before ramming into the truck.In a joint statement issued late on Wednesday night, Lagos state government spokesman Gbenga Omotoso and his Ogun state counterpart Kayode Akinmade confirmed Joshua’s discharge.“Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon. Though heavy hearted and full of emotion over the loss of his two close friends, he was deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home,” the statement said.Both state governments have been overseeing the former heavyweight champion’s treatment since the crash on Monday.After leaving the hospital, Joshua visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were being prepared for repatriation.



