Two Indian-origin cricketers picked in Australia’s squad for U-19 World Cup | Cricket News

Australia on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup to be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, with two Indian-origin players — Aryan Sharma and John James — featuring prominently in the defending champions’ plans.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sharma, a left-handed batter and slow left-arm spinner, and James, a right-arm medium-pace all-rounder, were both part of the touring squad that faced India in youth Tests and one-dayers in September. Their strong performances in those matches and at the National U-19 Championships in Perth have earned them a World Cup ticket.

The squad also reflects Australia’s multicultural cricketing landscape, with two Sri Lankan-origin players — Naden Cooray and Nitesh Samuel — and one Chinese-origin cricketer, Alex Lee Young, included.Australia will once again enter the tournament as defending champions, led by captain Oliver Peake, who continues to impress in youth cricket circles.Head coach Tim Nielsen said the squad had been carefully assembled with balance and versatility in mind.

“We’re delighted to announce a strong and well-balanced squad for the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Our focus has been on selecting a group with complementary skill sets that provide the best chance of success,” Nielsen said in a release.He added that several players have already trained in senior environments, while others were developing rapidly through the pathway system. “The World Cup is a fantastic opportunity for these young cricketers to showcase their talent and test themselves against the best in the world.”Australia has been drawn in Group A alongside Ireland, Japan and Sri Lanka. The squad will travel to Namibia in early January, with warm-up fixtures lined up from January 9 to 14.Australia Men’s U-19 Squad: