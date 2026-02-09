U-turn complete! India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match to go ahead in Colombo on February 15 | Cricket News

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav waits for third umpire’s decision for his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

NEW DELHI: The standoff is over. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a U-turn on its boycott of the February 15 T20 World Cup match against India.The Pakistan government on Monday has cleared the national team to play India in the T20 World Cup, directing it to honour the scheduled match against India.

The reversal came after the ICC flagged to the PCB the possible financial implications of invoking the Force Majeure clause to justify a last-minute pullout from the India match following government instructions. The clause, cited by the PCB, applies to unforeseeable circumstances that prevent a party from fulfilling its contractual obligations."The Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has been formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB, representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," read the statement from Government of Pakistan. "The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan's leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges."The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Amin ul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation is received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh."This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse."In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. "Moreover, this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations."The Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan extend their best wishes to the "Men in Green." We remain confident that our team will carry the spirit of sportsmanship and national pride onto the field as they compete for global glory."Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said its engagement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was aimed at reinforcing unity, integrity and respect for participation commitments to ensure the smooth conduct of the T20 World Cup. It also reaffirmed long-term support for Bangladesh cricket, stressing that the team's absence from the 2026 event will not impact the sport's growth in the country.

“The dialogue between ICC and PCB took place as part of a broader engagement with both parties recognising the need for constructive dealings and being united, committed and purposeful in their aspirations to serve the best interests of the game with integrity, neutrality and cooperation,” ICC said in a statement. “In that prevailing spirit, it was agreed that all members will respect their commitments as per the terms of participation for ICC events and do all that is necessary to ensure that the ongoing edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a success.“With respect to Bangladesh, the ICC reiterated its continued facilitation of growth in one of cricket’s most vibrant markets, with more than 200 million passionate fans to ensure that the national team’s non-participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 does not have any long-term effects on cricket in the country.”