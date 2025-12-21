U19 Asia Cup: India fold for 156; Pakistan win final by 191 runs to lift trophy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: It looked as if India did not come at all to the ground while chasing a mammoth target of 348 against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, as the Boys-in-Blue were dismissed for a mere 156 in just 26.2 overs to hand Pakistan a comfortable victory by 191 runs.With the thumping win, Pakistan have their first outright win in the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup and first since being joint-winners with India in 2013.

With a mountain of 348 runs to climb, India needed a strong start by the openers. India made a promising start, collecting 32 runs off the first two overs. But the innings unravelled quickly, as they were reduced to 49-3 in 4.1 overs with both openers Ayush Mhatre (2 off 7 balls), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (26 off 10 balls), and number three Aaron George (16 off 9 balls), back in the hut cheaply.India needed a miracle from there, but today it wasn’t meant to be, as wickets kept falling in regular intervals, and there was no partnership stitched. The highest partnership of the Indian innings came for the last wicket, 36 off 18 balls between Deepesh Devendran and Kishan Singh.Pakistan bowlers didn’t give away easy runs and bowled tight lines from the beginning. Fast bowler Ali Raza took 4 wickets, including those of Ayush Mhatre, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan, Huzaifa Ahsan took 2 wickets each. Earlier, Pakistan opener Sameer Minhas once again gave a glimpse into his precocious talent, striking a brilliant century — his second in the tournament — as Pakistan made a steep 347 for 8 in an engrossing 50-over men’s U19 Asia Cup final here on Sunday. Minhas, one of the standout performers for his side in the event, blazed to 172 off 113 deliveries as he carried the aspirations of his side, which lost the group match to the arch-foes by 90 runs at the same venue. Pakistan, coming into the final on the back of a clinical eight-wicket semifinal win against last edition champions Bangladesh, did not let India, who chose to bowl, settle down. Minhas, whose innings was studded with 17 boundaries and nine sixes, brought up his century off 71 balls with a four in the 29th over off Devendran. This was Minhas’ second hundred in the competition having cracked an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia in the opening group match.Pakistan’s Sameer Minhas won the Player-of-the-Match and also Player-of-the-Series award.