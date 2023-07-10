সোমবার , ১০ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৬শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Uddhav Lying Over CM Tenure Promise in 2019, Says Maharashtra BJP Chief Bawankule

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১০, ২০২৩ ১২:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bawankule


Published By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 23:45 IST

Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of lying(News18)

Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of lying(News18)

Thackeray claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised him ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls that the chief minister’s post would with shared with the Shiv Sena (undivided) equally

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of “lying” over the latter’s claims about sharing the chief minister’s tenure equally post the 2019 Assembly polls and the promise to make an ordinary Shiv Sainik the CM of the state.

Thackeray was speaking at a rally in Digras in Yavatmal district during his two-day Vidarbha tour.

Thackeray claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised him ahead of the 2019 Assembly polls that the chief minister’s post would with shared with the Shiv Sena (undivided) equally.

Thackeray said the meeting took place in Matoshree, his private residence in Bandra here, in October 2019. Polls took place in Maharashtra on October 13 of that year.

“However, post the assembly elections in 2019, he (Shah) reneged on this promise, prompting me to join hands with the NCP and the Congress, Thackeray claimed. He also said if his party got a chance to form government again, he would make an ordinary Sainik the CM.

Hitting back, Bawankule said, “The people of Maharashtra have seen how you lie when you became chief minister and made your son cabinet minister in the name of making Shiv Sena worker the state’s CM. Thackeray fought the Assembly polls with us in 2019 and then betrayed us.”

On the promise by the BJP to share the chief ministerial tenure, Bawankule said speaking lies and spreading it is the temperament of Thackeray.

“If there was a promise of sharing the CM post for two-and-half years, then why did Thackeray never object to claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union home minister Amit Shah that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new chief minister of Maharashtra,” he asked.

Thackeray’s government collapsed (in June last year) due to his betrayal and now he is taking false oaths in a temple and trying to sell it to the people of Maharashtra, the BJP state unit chief said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Ctg pahar
পাহাড় কেটে ফেলা ১৫ স্পট চিহ্নিত, মামলার নির্দেশ
বাংলাদেশ
101617698
In Pics: England beat Australia to stay alive in the series
খেলাধুলা
New Project 11 2
পনির তো খাচ্ছেন! আসল না নকল কীভাবে বুঝবেন? খাওয়ার আগে যাচাই করুন সহজ পদ্ধতিতে tips and tricks how to check real and fake paneer at home – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ranveer deepika yacht
Ranveer Singh Shares Photo With Deepika Padukone From A Cruise; Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1639205933 photo

Ashes: ‘Proud’ Nathan Lyon says 400-wicket feat yet to sink in | Cricket News

 Screenshot 1

” আজকের তারুণ্যের ” ৪৭তম পর্বে হেলথকেয়ার স্টার্টআপ নিয়ে সফলতার গল্প

 6th 10m ecommerce ecommerce barta

অনলাইনে ষষ্ঠ থেকে নবম শ্রেণির পরীক্ষার্থীদের বার্ষিক পরীক্ষার শেষ মুহুর্তের প্রস্তুতি

 independence day movies

Bollywood Movies That Will Evoke the ‘Deshbhakt’ in You

 wm AL logo

বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিসৌধে আওয়ামী লীগের শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন ৭ জানুয়ারি

 received 1241440043477159

ডাবলু সরকারের শাস্তি চায় রাজশাহীবাসী

 wm PUBG 2

পাবজি আসক্ত কিশোর, বকা দেওয়ায় ৫ মাস আত্মগোপনে

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

দেশে বর্গীদের রাজত্ব চলছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

 beximco farma 1

বেক্সিমকো ফার্মার লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 bommai siddaramaiah kumaraswamy

Secret Tie-up Debate Hits Poll-bound Karnataka after EC Announces Election Dates