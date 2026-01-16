‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News

Mia Blichfeldt (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt has renewed her criticism of the hygiene conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, a day after her Round of 16 exit from the BWF India Open. The Super 750 tournament is being staged as a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships scheduled to be held at the same venue later this year.Blichfeldt, who had already raised concerns on the opening day of the tournament, again voiced strong dissatisfaction before departing India on Friday. In a social media post, Blichfeldt shared an image of bird droppings on a badminton court and described the experience as deeply unsettling.

“The past few days in India have been tough – tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for ‘the worst’ once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional,” Blichfeldt wrote.The former World Tour winner stressed that such conditions make it extremely hard for players to focus on competition and preparation. “We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance,” the post added.Blichfeldt also pointed out the growing frustration among players at the venue. “Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event.”Concerns escalated on Thursday when the match between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew was stopped twice after bird droppings fell onto Court 1. The situation followed the sighting of a monkey in the stands near the practice area. On Friday, stray dogs were seen inside the complex, with an MCD dog-catching van stationed at the venue.Responding to the backlash, the BWF acknowledged challenges linked to seasonal conditions but maintained confidence in the venue. “Our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade… and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements,” the federation stated.Despite that assurance, Blichfeldt remained unconvinced. “Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here,” Blichfeldt wrote, while expressing hope for better protection and conditions for players in the future.