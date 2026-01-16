শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Why Is Everyone Doing This?’: Janhvi Kapoor Reacts To Khushi Kapoor Joining Viral 2016 Throwback Trend | Bollywood News জামালপুরে ইয়ুথ ফর বাংলাদেশের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ ‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News Shabana Azmi Confesses This Javed Akhtar Habit Seriously ‘Drives Her Mad’ | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়া মানুষ ও দেশের নেত্রী হয়ে উঠেছিলেন: নূরুল কবীর Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News রাঙামাটির পাহাড়-হ্রদ ঘিরে পর্যটনের নতুন রূপরেখা: রাবিপ্রবিতে প্রথমবার জাতীয় ট্যুরিজম সম্মেলন Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrates As Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat Crosses 1 Billion Views: ‘Thank You For All The Love’ | Bollywood News India gets its 92nd GM: No coach, single father’s grind, and a dream to beat Gukesh — the making of Aaryan Varshney | Chess News ‘I’m Muslim, Ramayana Is Hindu’: AR Rahman Explains Why He Chose Ramayana | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News


Mia Blichfeldt (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt has renewed her criticism of the hygiene conditions at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, a day after her Round of 16 exit from the BWF India Open. The Super 750 tournament is being staged as a test event ahead of the BWF World Championships scheduled to be held at the same venue later this year.Blichfeldt, who had already raised concerns on the opening day of the tournament, again voiced strong dissatisfaction before departing India on Friday. In a social media post, Blichfeldt shared an image of bird droppings on a badminton court and described the experience as deeply unsettling.

‘Really poor’: India Open under fire as Denmark badminton player criticises playing conditions

Mia Blichfeldt insta post

Mia Blichfeldt insta post

“The past few days in India have been tough – tougher than I honestly expected. I had mentally prepared myself for ‘the worst’ once again, but the conditions surrounding us are simply unacceptable and highly unprofessional,” Blichfeldt wrote.The former World Tour winner stressed that such conditions make it extremely hard for players to focus on competition and preparation. “We are here to perform and to stay focused on our preparations, both on and off the court. Unfortunately, under these circumstances, it becomes extremely difficult to focus solely on competing and delivering our best performance,” the post added.Blichfeldt also pointed out the growing frustration among players at the venue. “Everyone is stressed and frustrated by the conditions we are being met with at a World Tour Super 750 event. At first, you try to laugh it off, but in the end, it is neither funny nor fair to the players or anyone participating in this event.”Concerns escalated on Thursday when the match between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew was stopped twice after bird droppings fell onto Court 1. The situation followed the sighting of a monkey in the stands near the practice area. On Friday, stray dogs were seen inside the complex, with an MCD dog-catching van stationed at the venue.Responding to the backlash, the BWF acknowledged challenges linked to seasonal conditions but maintained confidence in the venue. “Our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade… and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements,” the federation stated.Despite that assurance, Blichfeldt remained unconvinced. “Sadly, under the current circumstances, I find it very difficult to see how a World Championship could be held here,” Blichfeldt wrote, while expressing hope for better protection and conditions for players in the future.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

India gets its 92nd GM: No coach, single father’s grind, and a dream to beat Gukesh — the making of Aaryan Varshney | Chess News

India gets its 92nd GM: No coach, single father’s grind, and a dream to beat Gukesh — the making of Aaryan Varshney | Chess News

After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings – Watch | Cricket News

After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings – Watch | Cricket News

David Warner goes past Virat Kohli to move to number three in elite T20 list | Cricket News

David Warner goes past Virat Kohli to move to number three in elite T20 list | Cricket News

ICC corrects Virat Kohli ranking error after fan backlash as India great jumps to third on all-time list | Cricket News

ICC corrects Virat Kohli ranking error after fan backlash as India great jumps to third on all-time list | Cricket News

Where is Riyan Parag? Inside details of all-rounder’s recovery at the BCCI CoE | Cricket News

Where is Riyan Parag? Inside details of all-rounder’s recovery at the BCCI CoE | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST