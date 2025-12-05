শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
This Beauty, From Russia, Stepped Into Bollywood As Raj Kapoor’s Love Interest & Then Worked With His Son Rishi Kapoor undefined undefined/undefined in undefined Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root, Jofra Archer aim to frustrate Australia further at the Gabba Dhurandhar Release And Review Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Gives Goosebumps, Deepika Padukone Cheers Left out of Indian team, Mohammed Shami sends strong message; takes 4 for 13 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News ভারতে পা রাখলেন পুতিন, জড়িয়ে ধরে স্বাগত জানালেন মোদি দেশের পথে জুবাইদা ও জায়মা রহমান খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় রাঙ্গামাটিতে বিশেষ দোয়া অনুষ্ঠিত Indian football: East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1, enter AIFF Super Cup final | Football News ফের পেছাল তারেক রহমানের দেশে ফেরা অক্সফোর্ড ইউনিয়নে আমন্ত্রণ পেলেন হাসনাত-সাদিকসহ তরুণ ৪ নেতা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

undefined undefined/undefined in undefined Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root, Jofra Archer aim to frustrate Australia further at the Gabba

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
undefined undefined/undefined in undefined Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root, Jofra Archer aim to frustrate Australia further at the Gabba



AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: Joe Root finally broke one of Test cricket’s most scrutinised barriers, smashing his maiden century in Australia to lift England from disaster to respectability on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the Gabba. Arriving at 5/2 after Mitchell Starc tore through the top order, Root responded with an authoritative unbeaten 135 that guided England to 325/9 at stumps.

On his fourth Ashes tour, the 34-year-old silenced critics who argued he could not join cricket’s elite without a hundred Down Under. Zak Crawley supported him with a gritty 76 in a 117-run stand, later calling Root “the best player I’ve ever played with or against.”

But the day also belonged to Mitchell Starc, who claimed 6-71 and overtook Pakistan legend Wasim Akram to become the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in Test history with 418 wickets. Starc humbly responded, “Wasim’s still the pinnacle,” even after breaking the record. His two early strikes — Ben Duckett for a golden duck and Ollie Pope bowled — gave Australia a dream start under lights.

Late fireworks came from No. 11 Jofra Archer, who smashed 32 off 26 balls, including two towering sixes, to set a new England 10th-wicket partnership record at the Gabba with Root.

In a shock move, Australia dropped off-spinner Nathan Lyon for seamer Michael Neser, marking their first home Test without a frontline spinner in almost 14 years. England’s tempered approach after their collapse in Perth helped them survive the evening session, leaving the contest delicately poised.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Left out of Indian team, Mohammed Shami sends strong message; takes 4 for 13 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News

Left out of Indian team, Mohammed Shami sends strong message; takes 4 for 13 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News

Indian football: East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1, enter AIFF Super Cup final | Football News

Indian football: East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1, enter AIFF Super Cup final | Football News

Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal’s sister Palak breaks silence on ‘tough times’ | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Palash Muchhal’s sister Palak breaks silence on ‘tough times’ | Cricket News

‘Absolutely filthy’: ‘Gutted’ Nathan Lyon voices anger after being dropped from Gabba Ashes Test | Cricket News

‘Absolutely filthy’: ‘Gutted’ Nathan Lyon voices anger after being dropped from Gabba Ashes Test | Cricket News

Wasim Akram ‘still the pinnacle’: Mitchell Starc after breaking Pakistan legend’s record | Cricket News

Wasim Akram ‘still the pinnacle’: Mitchell Starc after breaking Pakistan legend’s record | Cricket News

Exclusive | From ‘dying from spice’ to ‘iPhone revolt’ and ‘Gukesh mode’: Dutch No.1 Anish Giri opens box of not-quite-chess tales | Chess News

Exclusive | From ‘dying from spice’ to ‘iPhone revolt’ and ‘Gukesh mode’: Dutch No.1 Anish Giri opens box of not-quite-chess tales | Chess News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST