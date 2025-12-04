‘Unfair for legends’: Harbhajan Singh slams critics deciding Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma future, backs duo till 2027 World Cup | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has launched a passionate defence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, questioning why “people who have not achieved much” are the ones trying to decide the future of two modern greats. Amid growing debate over whether the duo will continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup, Harbhajan insisted the veterans are not just performing but setting standards that the next generation must chase.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Calling it “unfortunate” that undeserving voices are driving the narrative, Harbhajan, part of the expert commentary panel at the ongoing ILT20 Season 4, said, “I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much.” He added that the issue reminds him of how players are too often judged by individuals with far lesser achievements. “I have been a player myself. I have seen it happen to me and many teammates. It is very unfortunate. We don’t talk about it or have a discussion about it,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh interview: Lauds growth of ILT20, picks strongest team and more

Kohli (37) has smashed back-to-back centuries in the ongoing series against South Africa, while a leaner Rohit (38) has hit two half-centuries and a blazing 121 not out in four innings. For Harbhajan, the performances prove there is no reason to doubt their place in the next World Cup. “They have always scored runs, they have always been great players for India. They are going very, very strong. Not just going strong, but setting the example for the younger generation… what it takes to be a champion. ”He believes the two veterans will enter the 2027 World Cup as leaders and benchmarks for Indian cricket . “Well done, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for setting the right example,” he concluded.Harbhajan also urged India to shift away from rank turners at home and return to good Test pitches. According to him, poor surfaces are denying batters the chance to grow and crippling India’s ability to produce quality spinners. “It’s high time we start playing on good tracks in India, simple as that,” he said.