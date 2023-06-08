বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৬শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Nadda to Hold Rallies in Punjab

জুন ৮, ২০২৩ ১০:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) and BJP National President JP Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi on March 28, 2023. (Image: PTI)

BJP chief J P Nadda will also hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, said the party’s Punjab unit general secretary Jeevan Gupta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on June 18 as part of the BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

BJP chief J P Nadda will also hold a rally in Hoshiarpur on June 14, said the party’s Punjab unit general secretary Jeevan Gupta.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa later this month.

Gupta said at these rallies both leaders will present the report card of the BJP government at the Centre, detailing India’s progress and achievements in the last nine years.

Under the one-month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark’ programme which started on June 1, BJP workers are reaching out to the people, apprising them about the achievements of the Central government.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



সোনার বাংলা গড়তে সোনার মানুষ দরকার: খাদ্যমন্ত্রী
Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Nadda to Hold Rallies in Punjab
wm CTG Russian Ambasador
‘আশা করি সংসদ নির্বাচনও গাজীপুরের মতো সুষ্ঠু হবে’
1686240690 photo
Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief | More sports News
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
