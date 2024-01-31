‘Untraceable’ Soren Chairs Meetings In Ranchi Amid High Drama, To Face ED Questioning Today | Top Points

Last Updated: January 31, 2024, 00:07 IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (File photo/PTI)
Hemant Soren called a meeting of the legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday and took the signatures of the lawmakers on the letter of support without any name
In a dramatic turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resurfaced in Ranchi on Tuesday after being “untraceable” for nearly two days following scheduled raids and questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The probe agency will question Soren on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case.
Soren called a meeting of the legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand and took the signatures of the lawmakers on the letter of support without any name.
On Monday, an ED team visited the JMM executive president’s Delhi home with the intent to question him in connection with a money laundering case and claimed that he was “untraceable”.
Official sources as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed Soren was “missing” and could not be contacted by the federal agency.
Latest Updates on Hemant Soren ED Probe-
- The legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition extended support to the Hemant Soren government at a meeting earlier in the day and also signed a letter of support without any name.
- Speculations are rife that the chief minister Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, who is not a legislator but attended a meeting of the lawmakers earlier in the day, will be handed over the reins.
- CM Hemant Soren also expressed confidence that whichever name he proposes, will be accepted by all.
- Another meeting of the ruling party MLAs has been called at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.
- Quoting official sources, a PTI report said ED will question Hemant Soren on Wednesday in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case.
- “We are ready for what may come… The BJP is abusing central agencies to destabilise a democratically elected government but we will not allow them to succeed in their mission,” Transport Minister and senior JMM leader Champai Soren was quoted by PTI as saying.
- “There is no proposal. We stand united. We also signed a support letter without any name in case it is required,” said another legislator on the condition of anonymity.
- Earlier in the day, JMM MP Mahua Maji CM Hemant Soren doesn’t need to tell everyone if he goes away for a day.
- “…If he goes somewhere for a day, it is not necessary that he will tell everyone and go. BJP people were making noise that the CM is nowhere to be found, it is up to their system – why did you not find out about it?… We don’t believe that he was missing. If he went somewhere for personal reasons, whose job was it to keep an eye on the movement?… What was the Central Government doing?” Maji was quoted by ANI as saying.
- JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged that Hemant Soren is being treated like a criminal.
- “When ED was called on January 31 on whose instructions did the ED go to his house in Delhi? It is being said that 36 lakh were recovered. Is someone authorised to enter one’s house in his absence?… He is being treated like a criminal. Hemant Soren is not Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar or Nitish Kumar. He is the son of brave Shibu Soren…” said Bhattacharya.
- “We said yesterday (January 29) that Chief Minister Hemant Soren went to Delhi on Saturday on a private visit and then he returned to Ranchi,” Bhattacharya added.
- Further, objecting over remarks made by BJP leader on the Jharkhand CM, Bhattacharya stated that “we will file a defamation case against the BJP leaders for using foul language against CM Hemant Soren.”