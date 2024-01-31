‘Untraceable’ Soren Chairs Meetings In Ranchi Amid High Drama, To Face ED Questioning Today | Top Points

In a dramatic turn of events, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resurfaced in Ranchi on Tuesday after being “untraceable” for nearly two days following scheduled raids and questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The probe agency will question Soren on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case.

Soren called a meeting of the legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand and took the signatures of the lawmakers on the letter of support without any name.

On Monday, an ED team visited the JMM executive president’s Delhi home with the intent to question him in connection with a money laundering case and claimed that he was “untraceable”.

Official sources as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed Soren was “missing” and could not be contacted by the federal agency.

Latest Updates on Hemant Soren ED Probe-