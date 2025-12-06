শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০২ অপরাহ্ন
US President Donald Trump all smiles as he wins FIFA’s new peace prize | Football News

Gianni Infantino said Donald Trump won for “exceptional and extraordinary” actions to promote peace and unity around the world and presented him with a golden trophy and a certificate. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump became the inaugural recipient of FIFA’s new peace prize at Friday’s 2026 World Cup draw — a symbolic honour for a leader who has long coveted a Nobel. Gianni Infantino, president of world football’s governing body and a close associate of Trump, presented the 79-year-old with the award during the ceremony at Washington’s Kennedy Center.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Thank you very much. This is truly one of the great honors of my life. And beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives,” Trump said.

“The world is a safer place now.”Infantino said Trump received the award for his “exceptional and extraordinary” efforts to promote peace and unity worldwide, presenting him with a golden trophy and a certificate.“There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go,” Infantino said.Trump immediately put it around his neck, saying: “I’m going to wear it right now.”FIFA announced the annual prize in November, saying it would recognize people who bring “hope for future generations.”

AP Photo

But its inaugural recipient was hardly a surprise.Infantino, 55, has developed a tight relationship with Trump, visiting the White House more than any world leader since Trump’s return to office in January.The US president often insists that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending what he says are eight conflicts this year. These include a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, although an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine eludes him.Infantino has traveled as far afield as Egypt and Malaysia to attend three ceremonies for Trump-brokered peace deals in recent months.Trump has put himself at the head of a “board of peace” for war-torn Gaza, while his administration this week renamed a Washington peace institute after him.But Trump was overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee last month as it awarded the peace prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.(With inputs from AFP)





