Use Diwali Crackers, Go to Jail, Says Delhi Govt; BJP Tweets Video of AAP Flouting Own Rules, Calls Kejriwal ‘anti-Hindu’

In a bid to tackle the annual issue of deteriorating air quality that peaks this time of the year, the Delhi government on Wednesday put out a warning that those found purchasing and bursting of firecrackers in the city can be punished with a and jail time.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the government was prepared to enforce the ban on firecrackers across the city this Diwali, adding that teams have been set up to keep a tab on violators.

While those found purchasing and bursting crackers can invite a fine of Rs 200 and face up to six months in jail, those involved in manufacturing, storing and selling firecrackers in the city could be fined up to Rs 5,000 and be jailed for three years.

Delhi, a city of about 20 million, sees the peak of toxic air quality during this time of the year, the onset of winters, when the deteriorating air quality is pushed to worse with stubble burning and Diwali, a festival celebrated using firecrackers.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that the Delhi Police has formed 210 teams, each of which will be spearheaded by an officer of the ACP (assistant commissioner of police) rank. The revenue department, meanwhile, has formed 165 teams and there are 33 teams under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). These teams consist of a total of 1,279 personnel and all those who violate the ban by selling, manufacturing or storing firecrackers will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and be imprisoned for three years as per Section 9(b) of the Explosive Act, Rai added.

Similarly, those who purchase and burn the crackers illegally, they will be prosecuted under Section 268 of IPC (public nuisance), which stipulates a fine of Rs 200 and imprisonment for 6 months,” Rai said.

Pollution Politics: BJP leader tweets video of AAP workers lighting crackers after ban

As Delhi government chalked out plans to tackle air pollution with a warning of fine and jail term to keep Delhiites away from firecrackers, BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took a swipe at the Delhi government with a video of what he claimed were AAP workers bursting crackers to celebrate a minister’s appointment.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted a video which showed a few men bursting firecrackers. Bagga claimed they were supporters of Patel Nagar MLA Raaj Kumar Anand, who were celebrating his appointment as the new social welfare minister by burning firecrackers at his residence.

Terming Kejriwal “anti-Hindu”, Bagga said on Thursday that the Delhi chief minister “has a problem with Diwali and not with firecrackers”.

हिन्दू दिवाली पर पटाखे जलाते है तो प्रदूषण होगा, @ArvindKejriwal उन्हे जेल भेजेगा लेकिन केजरीवाल का मंत्री बनने की ख़ुशी में अगर पटाखे जलाए जाते हैं तो उसमें से ऑक्सिजन निकलेगा।केजरीवाल तुम्हारा हिन्दू विरोधी चेहरा आज फिर सामने आ गया,तुम्हे दिक़्क़त दीवाली से है पटाखो से नही pic.twitter.com/B3dHU0IZj4 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 19, 2022

If Hindus burn crackers on Diwali, there will be pollution, @ArvindKejriwal

will send them to jail, but if the firecrackers are burnt in the joy of becoming a minister of Kejriwal, oxygen will come out of it [firecrackers]. Kejriwal your anti-Hindu face has been exposed yet again. You have a problem with Diwali, not from firecrackers,” Bagga said in his tweet.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Delhi Likely to Be in Grip of Smog in Next 3 Days, Punjab Fails to Douse Farm Fires; GRAP 2 Enforced

Air pollution levels across the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to deteriorate in the coming three days, compelling the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) to enforce Stage-2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi with immediate effect.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) currently remains at the lower end of the ‘Poor’ category with fine particles (size < 2.5 micrometre) contributing nearly 42% to PM10. However, as per the early warning forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, it is most likely to cross the 300-mark (Very Poor) levels on October 22.

Starting Wednesday, a 12-point action plan under Stage 2 came into effect in the entire NCR, which includes steps to be implemented by the Pollution Control Boards of the region and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

GRAP 2 IN DELHI FOR NEXT 3 DAYS

In order to control the situation from worsening further, Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been enforced in addition to the restrictive measures already imposed under Stage-1. Under GRAP 2, daily mechanical/vacuum-based sweeping of roads would be carried out along with water sprinkling and use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day) in hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

This also includes regular inspection and strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites. Construction sites would be required to use anti-smog guns.

Hotels, restaurants, and open eateries have been directed to not allow coal/firewood burning including in tandoors, and ensure the use of electricity/clean fuel gas-based appliances. State governments were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of generator sets, and stop the use of diesel generators except for emergent and essential services.

