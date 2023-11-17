শুক্রবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Uttarakhand: Tunnels Being Built to Be Reviewed, Says CM Dhami

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 26 2023 11 5d81320abc2ea1e44a4c2ad40fe4a576


Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews rescue and relief operations after a portion of a tunnel under construction collapsed in Uttarkashi district. (Image: PTI)

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews rescue and relief operations after a portion of a tunnel under construction collapsed in Uttarkashi district. (Image: PTI)

The chief minister was asked whether there will be an inquiry into the irregularities that have surfaced in the construction of the tunnel after parts of it caved in on November 12

All tunnels being constructed in Uttarakhand will be reviewed, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday after drilling began at the Silkyara tunnel with a heavy duty machine to rescue 40 labourers trapped there for four days.

“The NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), which comes under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was monitoring the tunnel even after its construction. We need such tunnels and many of them are under construction. However, for the future, we will review wherever such tunnels are being constructed,” Dhami said.

The chief minister was asked whether there will be an inquiry into the irregularities that have surfaced in the construction of the tunnel after parts of it caved in on Sunday. “We are studying the carrying capacity of our towns. Alongside that we will also review the tunnels being built in the state,” he said.

Several tunnels are to be built in the hill state as part of the ongoing Rs 12,000-crore Char Dham all-weather road project. The Silkyara tunnel, portions of which collapsed on Sunday morning following a landslide, is also part of the ambitious project.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Visa Indian CTG 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে নতুন ‘ভারতীয় ভিসা আবেদন কেন্দ্র’ চালু
বাংলাদেশ
1700180140 photo
Manvir Singh leads India to crucial 1-0 win over Kuwait in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
খেলাধুলা
alia vicky 2023 11 6fa2d3ab067a8c4c1e6918e82057e906 16x9
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor Being Called ‘Toxic’; Vicky Kaushal’s Latest Look Shocks Netizens
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 26 2023 11 5d81320abc2ea1e44a4c2ad40fe4a576 16x9
Uttarakhand: Tunnels Being Built to Be Reviewed, Says CM Dhami
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Minister Image scaled

১২ ঘন্টার মধ্যে গ্রাহকদের সার্ভিস নিশ্চিত করবে মিনিস্টার গ্রুপ

 translation new1

International Day of Sign Languages 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

 wm kashmir

কাশ্মিরে ফের উত্তাপ, পুলিশসহ নিহত ৪

 wm Satiksas President And Secretary 16 03 2022

তিতুমীর কলেজ সাংবাদিক সমিতিতে এলো নতুন নেতৃত্ব

 wm ctg medical

পুকুরে পড়ে মৃগী রোগে আক্রান্ত স্কুলছাত্রের মৃত্যু

 13 4

আদালত প্রাঙ্গণে আসামির মাথা ফাটাল বাদী! আটক ২ – Corporate Sangbad

 high court 1

বিচারপতি নাজমুল আহাসানের প্রতি শ্রদ্ধায় বসবে না সুপ্রিম কোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 received 600255585318776

বাজার সিন্ডিকেটের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা নিন : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm bnp 800x416

জনগণ পরিবর্তন চায়: নজরুল ইসলাম খান

 Hair Changes During Pregnancy 1 1

Postpartum Hair Loss | মা হওয়ার পর থেকেই চুল ঝরছে? দেখে নিন চটজলদি মুশকিল আসান – News18 Bangla