Uttarakhand: Tunnels Being Built to Be Reviewed, Says CM Dhami

All tunnels being constructed in Uttarakhand will be reviewed, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday after drilling began at the Silkyara tunnel with a heavy duty machine to rescue 40 labourers trapped there for four days.

“The NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), which comes under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, was monitoring the tunnel even after its construction. We need such tunnels and many of them are under construction. However, for the future, we will review wherever such tunnels are being constructed,” Dhami said.

The chief minister was asked whether there will be an inquiry into the irregularities that have surfaced in the construction of the tunnel after parts of it caved in on Sunday. “We are studying the carrying capacity of our towns. Alongside that we will also review the tunnels being built in the state,” he said.

Several tunnels are to be built in the hill state as part of the ongoing Rs 12,000-crore Char Dham all-weather road project. The Silkyara tunnel, portions of which collapsed on Sunday morning following a landslide, is also part of the ambitious project.

