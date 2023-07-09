রবিবার , ৯ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৫শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Uttarakhand UCC Draft Proposes Stringent Rules for Live-in Relationships, Couples to Seek Parents’ Nod

untitled design 2023 06 30t163307.964


Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had promised the implementation of the UCC on the last day of campaigning in the run-up to the assembly elections early last year. (Image: PTI/File)

Under the draft recommendations, live-in partners will be asked to fill out a declaration form with details like profession and parents’ approval. They will also have to furnish their unique identification number

Uttarakhand’s much-talked about proposed draft of the Uniform Civil Code to be submitted to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by the third week of July, has a couple of recommendations to safeguard the rights of women – one such point is related to live-in relationships.

According to sources, the draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has recommended that live-in partners should fill out a declaration form furnishing details like profession, parents’ approval among others. Besides, the couple will have to furnish their unique identification number with the declaration form.

An official privy to the draft recommendations of the UCC said the idea behind seeking parents’ approval is to secure rights of the partners, particularly women and minors.

“If a baby is born in such relationships, then he or she will get rights over property and custody as per law. The baby will get the name of their biological parents,” the official said.

Besides, the official added, rampant cases of alleged rape – in case the live-in relationship fails – will be checked and rights of either partner will be secured. The UCC draft does not approve live-in relationships among married couples and teenagers.

There has been a lot of buzz over Uttarakhand’s UCC draft, which is likely to be submitted to the chief minister by July 15, sources said. Dhami has said the state government might take a decision on convening a special session of the state assembly once he receives the draft print.

The CM had promised the UCC – one of the core issues of the BJP – on the last day of campaigning in the run-up to the Uttarakhand assembly elections early last year. The hill state also happens to be the first BJP-ruled state to announce the implementation of the UCC.

