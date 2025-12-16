মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:০৪ অপরাহ্ন
Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazes to quick fifty but falls to stunning catch at U19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Pic credit: ACC)

NEW DELHI: India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again lit up the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with his power-hitting on Tuesday at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, smashing three sixes and five fours to reach a rapid fifty off just 25 balls against Malaysia.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sent in to bat, India’s innings got off to a shaky start as captain Ayush Mhatre (14) and Vihaan Malhotra (7) fell cheaply inside the first five overs, leaving India reeling at 47/2. Suryavanshi then steadied the innings with a brisk 40-run partnership alongside Vedant Trivedi. His aggressive strokeplay appeared to set India on course for a commanding total, but his innings was cut short in the 11th over. Malaysia’s Muhammad Aalif took a stunning running catch at the boundary to dismiss the 14-year-old, leaving India struggling at 87/3.

Abhishek Sharma’s sister is very proud of her brother, and India win

This came as a welcome resurgence for Suryavanshi, who had been dismissed for just five runs in India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan U19 in their second group-stage match. On that occasion, the young left-hander had looked stylish initially, hitting a boundary off Ali Raza in the third over, but Mohammad Sayyam curtailed his innings early, giving India an unexpected setback.Live Score: India vs Malaysia, U19 Asia CupSuryavanshi’s current form comes after his sensational 171 off 95 balls against UAE U19 in India’s opening fixture, a knock that featured nine boundaries and 14 sixes, propelling India to a record 433/6. That innings helped India crush UAE for just 199/7, showcasing the 14-year-old’s ability to dominate at the top of the order.Despite his short stay against Malaysia, Suryavanshi’s explosive batting provided a crucial boost in the early overs, reaffirming his status as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. India will look to build on his start and stabilise their innings as they aim to maintain their winning momentum in Group A.



