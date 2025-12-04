বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:২৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla Arrive In Blue Ensemble For Bharti Singh’s Baby Shower | Television News Ashes: Joe Root ends century drought, scores first-ever hundred in Australia | Cricket News Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ibrahim Ali Khan & MORE Slay Airport Looks খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় শুক্রবার দেশব্যাপী বিএনপির দোয়া Venue change: Organisers move Syed Mushtaq fixture after unusual crowd surge for Hardik Pandya | Cricket News King Director Siddharth Anand ‘Can’t Wait’ To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Latter Reacts | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় দেশব্যাপী বিএনপির দোয়া মাহফিলের সিদ্ধান্ত Mitchell Starc rewrites history! Surpasses Wasim Akram as most successful left-arm Test pacer | Cricket News কুষ্টিয়ায় শিক্ষকরা আন্দোলনে, পরীক্ষা নিলেন অভিভাবকরা Nayanthara And Chiranjeevi’s Song Sasirekha From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu To Release Soon | Telugu Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Venue change: Organisers move Syed Mushtaq fixture after unusual crowd surge for Hardik Pandya | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Venue change: Organisers move Syed Mushtaq fixture after unusual crowd surge for Hardik Pandya | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Organisers shifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Baroda and Gujarat to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday after large crowds gathered to watch Hardik Pandya, raising security concerns at the Gymkhana ground.Baroda won the match by eight wickets. The decision to shift the venue was taken because of unexpected crowd numbers and security concerns around Hardik’s presence.This was Hardik’s second competitive match after returning from a two-month injury break. He was injured during India’s Asia Cup Super Fours match against Sri Lanka and had been out since. He missed both the ODI and T20I series against Australia and was not available for the ongoing 50-over series against South Africa.Hardik will next play for India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting December 9 in Cuttack.The venue change became necessary after unusually large crowds gathered near the team hotel, training areas, and ticket counters, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials. They said the numbers were much higher than what domestic matches usually attract.“Fan turnout, enquiries, and crowd movement exceeded our projections by a huge margin. To ensure safety and smooth match operations, we decided to shift the match to Rajiv Gandhi Stadium,” a senior organising official was quoted as saying by PTI.After scoring an unbeaten 77 against Punjab on Tuesday, Hardik bowled four overs for Baroda against Gujarat, finishing with 1 for 16, including a maiden. Gujarat were bowled out for 73.Hardik made 10 off six balls, hitting two fours, before being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ashes: Joe Root ends century drought, scores first-ever hundred in Australia | Cricket News

Ashes: Joe Root ends century drought, scores first-ever hundred in Australia | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc rewrites history! Surpasses Wasim Akram as most successful left-arm Test pacer | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc rewrites history! Surpasses Wasim Akram as most successful left-arm Test pacer | Cricket News

Rare heartbreak! When was the last time India lost an ODI despite a Virat Kohli century? | Cricket News

Rare heartbreak! When was the last time India lost an ODI despite a Virat Kohli century? | Cricket News

‘Unfair for legends’: Harbhajan Singh slams critics deciding Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma future, backs duo till 2027 World Cup | Cricket News

‘Unfair for legends’: Harbhajan Singh slams critics deciding Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma future, backs duo till 2027 World Cup | Cricket News

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s world record: Full list of milestones set in Raipur | Cricket News

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar’s world record: Full list of milestones set in Raipur | Cricket News

Women’s hockey team faces crisis of trust, unity in ranks | Hockey News

Women’s hockey team faces crisis of trust, unity in ranks | Hockey News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST