Vijay Hazare Trophy: Khan brothers turn Mumbai campaign into a showreel | Cricket News

JAIPUR: Mumbai have their own Khan show — and it’s quickly becoming unmissable. Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan are giving the city’s storied domestic side a fresh jolt of swagger, skill and sparkle, looking every bit the kind of brothers who can shape matches — and seasons — together.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Regulars for Mumbai across formats, the siblings bring different strengths to the same cause. Musheer, the batting all-rounder, adds energy in the field and value with his left-arm orthodox spin. Batter Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is as dependable as they come and is also a safe catcher who lifts the group with his intensity and encouragement. There’s never a dull moment when the two are playing together.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (Elite Group C) in Jaipur, Mumbai have stayed on top with four straight wins and the Khan brothers have been central to that surge.Against Uttarakhand and then Goa, they underlined their impact with the bat. Sarfaraz’s blistering 157 off 75 balls against Goa — featuring 14 sixes — lit up the contest as Mumbai piled on a massive 444/8 and sealed an 87-run win. The innings has also reignited the familiar selection debate around Sarfaraz, a conversation that has only grown louder in recent months.

Speaking to TOI after the Goa match, Sarfaraz opened up about the bond he shares with his younger brother. “We’ve played together for years, so we understand each other’s game really well. We learn from each other’s successes and failures. Even though he’s much younger, Musheer’s guidance matters because he thinks differently. He’s street-smart and always gives his best,” Sarfaraz said.Sarfaraz, who had endured a lean patch in the Ranji Trophy, has responded with productive outings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and now the Vijay Hazare Trophy.Musheer, 20, has been equally steady, scoring runs and chipping in with wickets with his left-arm spin. “When we’re in the middle, we keep talking about how to handle a bowler or pace the innings. Musheer always tells me something or the other. Sometimes I get angry, but I never take his suggestions lightly. And I’ve also advised him when he wasn’t doing well,” Sarfaraz added.For now, the 28-year-old isn’t looking too far ahead. If anything, the mission seems simple: keep scoring, keep winning and keep the Khan show rolling.