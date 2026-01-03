শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News This Bollywood Beauty Was ‘Sulking’ Over Her ‘Crush’ Rishi Kapoor’s Wedding To Neetu Kapoor Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War To Be Split Into 2 Parts After Dhurandhar? | Bollywood News উত্থান, বিতর্ক ও ভবিষ্যৎ চ্যালেঞ্জে এনসিপি After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Jones Died Of Suspected Overdose, 911 Audio Reveals | Hollywood News BTS Finally Confirms March 20, 2026 Comeback, Ending Nearly 4-Year Hiatus After Military Service | Korean News Shakti Kapoor On Freak Accident That Led To Qurbani: ‘Look What You’ve Done To My Car’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test



Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: The Vijay Hazare Trophy has taken on added importance this season, serving as a key reference point for India’s upcoming ODI selections. With the Ajit Agarkar led national selection committee scheduled to meet online on Saturday, the domestic 50 over tournament has become central to conversations around form, fitness and depth.

Rishabh Pant’s campaign has drawn the most attention. Returning to sustained domestic action after a long injury layoff, Pant has struggled to find consistency. Across four Vijay Hazare matches, he has scored 121 runs, including a solitary half century. For a player already on the fringes of India’s ODI setup, these numbers have left selectors unconvinced, especially with KL Rahul firmly established as the first choice wicketkeeper batter.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has also highlighted the depth of competition in the middle order. Dhruv Jurel’s ability to score big runs under pressure has added to the selection headache, while Ishan Kishan’s form in white ball domestic cricket has strengthened his overall case across formats. With limited slots available, every Vijay Hazare innings has carried added weight.

Among the biggest stories of the tournament has been Devdutt Padikkal’s red hot form. The left handed batter has already struck three centuries in just four matches, making him one of the competition’s standout performers. His consistency has forced selectors to take note, even though India’s top order already features established names like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The tournament has also seen senior internationals operating under restrictions. Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh’s appearances for Punjab will be played without spectators, mirroring the arrangements made earlier for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. None of these high profile Vijay Hazare games are being broadcast or live streamed.

As India manage workloads ahead of a packed international calendar, the Vijay Hazare Trophy has effectively become a proving ground. For many players, strong performances here could directly influence national selection, making every match and every run part of a much larger story.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News

Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News

After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News

After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif urges everyone to ‘play the waiting game’ over Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman involvement in IPL | Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif urges everyone to ‘play the waiting game’ over Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman involvement in IPL | Cricket News

‘Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities’: Players urge FIFA’s intervention | Football News

‘Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities’: Players urge FIFA’s intervention | Football News

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe announce 15-member squad; Sikandar Raza to captain | Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe announce 15-member squad; Sikandar Raza to captain | Cricket News

Who is Erling Haaland? Premier League footballer’s pic with Team India batter Shubman Gill goes viral | Cricket News

Who is Erling Haaland? Premier League footballer’s pic with Team India batter Shubman Gill goes viral | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST