Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: The Vijay Hazare Trophy has taken on added importance this season, serving as a key reference point for India’s upcoming ODI selections. With the Ajit Agarkar led national selection committee scheduled to meet online on Saturday, the domestic 50 over tournament has become central to conversations around form, fitness and depth.

Rishabh Pant’s campaign has drawn the most attention. Returning to sustained domestic action after a long injury layoff, Pant has struggled to find consistency. Across four Vijay Hazare matches, he has scored 121 runs, including a solitary half century. For a player already on the fringes of India’s ODI setup, these numbers have left selectors unconvinced, especially with KL Rahul firmly established as the first choice wicketkeeper batter.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy has also highlighted the depth of competition in the middle order. Dhruv Jurel’s ability to score big runs under pressure has added to the selection headache, while Ishan Kishan’s form in white ball domestic cricket has strengthened his overall case across formats. With limited slots available, every Vijay Hazare innings has carried added weight.

Among the biggest stories of the tournament has been Devdutt Padikkal’s red hot form. The left handed batter has already struck three centuries in just four matches, making him one of the competition’s standout performers. His consistency has forced selectors to take note, even though India’s top order already features established names like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The tournament has also seen senior internationals operating under restrictions. Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh’s appearances for Punjab will be played without spectators, mirroring the arrangements made earlier for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. None of these high profile Vijay Hazare games are being broadcast or live streamed.

As India manage workloads ahead of a packed international calendar, the Vijay Hazare Trophy has effectively become a proving ground. For many players, strong performances here could directly influence national selection, making every match and every run part of a much larger story.