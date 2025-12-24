Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Suryavanshi hits 36-ball hundred; Virat, Rohit back in domestic action

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches.

The charismatic presence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has lent the Vijay Hazare One-Day Trophy an aura rarely associated with India’s domestic 50-over competition.

Beginning on Wednesday, the tournament suddenly feels heavier, louder and more consequential, with several of India’s biggest names descending into a grind that is usually defined by anonymity rather than applause.

Alongside Kohli and Rohit, the lineup features Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma, forming a velvety tapestry of elite talent.

Yet, despite that depth, the spotlight inevitably narrows to the Ro-Ko axis. Their return is not incidental; it is directly tied to the BCCI’s decision to mandate at least two Vijay Hazare matches for centrally contracted players.

More than compliance, though, this is symbolism. Kohli, playing the tournament after 15 years, and Rohit, still one of the game’s biggest draws, are reminders that reputation alone no longer guarantees insulation from Indian cricket’s shifting power equations.