Vijay Hazare Trophy: RCB’s Rs 7 crore buy fails to fire, falls cheaply | Cricket News

File photo – Venkatesh Iyer (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Venkatesh Iyer’s outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Kerala at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad did not unfold the way many had anticipated. The moment the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder walked out to the middle, expectations were high that he would fire in his trademark aggressive style. Instead, the left-hander endured a brief stay at the crease, managing just eight runs before being run out by Krishna Prasad.Iyer’s dismissal came after a costly mix-up with Himanshu Mantri while attempting a quick single, leaving him short of the crease. The early exit once again brought focus on the 30-year-old, who has been under scrutiny following an eventful IPL auction cycle.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured Iyer for Rs 7 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction, a significant drop from the Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders had spent to retain him last season. The reduced price tag, however, has not changed perceptions around his ability, even if his role at RCB remains uncertain.Former India captain Anil Kumble believes the defending champions are unlikely to rush Iyer straight into the playing eleven at the start of the season. According to Kumble, RCB are keen to maintain stability in what is already a settled and successful side, which could mean Iyer may have to wait for his opportunity.Former India all-rounder and JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging Iyer’s quality while pointing out the challenge of breaking into a well-set combination. “He has been consistent, and you can see his confidence,” Bangar said, adding that RCB’s coaching and scouting group view Iyer as a long-term investment. However, Bangar also admitted there is uncertainty around his immediate role. “Will he be in the playing eleven right away? There is some doubt, as this is a settled team,” he said.Iyer entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore and attracted early interest from Lucknow Super Giants before Gujarat Titans and his former franchise KKR joined the bidding. RCB eventually emerged successful to bring him to Bengaluru.Across 56 IPL innings, Iyer has scored 1,468 runs at an average of 29.12, striking at over 137, with one century and 12 half-centuries. His most recent IPL season, however, was a difficult one, yielding just 142 runs in seven innings for KKR, despite his hefty price tag.