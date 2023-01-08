Vikramaditya Singh, Dhani Ram Shandil Among 7 to be Inducted in Himachal Cabinet on Sunday: Sources

Former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and eldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil are among the seven new legislators to be inducted in the much-awaited expansion of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday, Congress sources said.

Vikramaditya was elected from the Shimla Rural constituency, while Sandil (82) defeated his son-in-law from the Solan assembly seat.

Besides, five-time MLA Harshwardhan Singh Chauhan, who won from his Shillai constituency, will be sworn in, top party sources said on Saturday. Other five-term MLAs Chander Kumar, Jagat Singh Negi, and Rohit Thakur are also taking oath as ministers on Sunday, they added.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers would take place at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla on January 8 at 10 am, the sources said.

Only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath on December 11. The results of assembly elections were declared on December 8.

The sources said more ministers may be included in the cabinet later.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu earlier in the day said he has handed over the list of probables for induction in his ministry to the Congress high command for approval.

The Cabinet expansion is possible on Sunday, he told reporters here after returning from Delhi where he held deliberations with top party leaders on the issue.

There are 10 vacancies in the cabinet as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Himachal Pradesh cannot exceed 12.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is scheduled to leave for Goa after administering the oath and would return on January 12.

The Congress is facing a daunting task due to the aspirations of various regions, castes, and factions for representation. It also has to strike a balance while inducting old and new faces.

So far, Chief Minister Sukhu has kept with himself Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel, and all other departments not allotted to any minister, while Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri holds Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language, Arts and Culture departments.

Three out of 12 districts have been given representation – Sukhu from Hamirpur, Agnihotri from Una, and five times MLA from Bhatiyyat Kuldeep Pathania, who is from Chamba, as Assembly Speaker, a party source noted.

One minister is expected from the Tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur. Kangra and Shimla with 10 and seven Congress MLAs, respectively, are expected to be given a share in the cabinet.

The Congress has won 40 out of 68 assembly seats including four each in Una, Solan, and Hamirpur, three in Sirmaur, two each in Chamba and Kullu, and one each in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul, and Spiti districts.

Sukhu had maintained that the cabinet would be expanded in consultation with the high command and it would be a mix of professionals, youth, and representatives of various sections.

Former ministers and a number of second and third-time MLAs are among those aspiring for ministerial berths.

The party has to also reconcile the claims of the two factions led by Suhkhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

