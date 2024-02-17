‘Violence-like’ Scenes in Ratnagiri After Uddhav Faction Workers Throw Stones at Car of Union Minister’s Son | WATCH

A clash broke out between the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Friday after stones were pelted on former MP Nilesh Rane’ car in Chiplun area of Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri.

Police personnel were forced to use teargas shells in order bring the situation under control.

Rane — son of Union Minister Narayan Rane and brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane — was on his way to address a rally in Guhagar when the incident took place near Patpanhale College, an official said.

The Chiplun police has booked more than 300 persons from both the camps for creating a violent situation in the area.

“Supporters of Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed with each other. Teargas shells had to be lobbed to restore normalcy in the area. Someone allegedly pelted stones at Rane’s car when he was on his way to attend a public meeting. BJP workers assembled at the scene, after which workers from both parties indulged in stone throwing,” an official from the Guhagar police station said.

Though a few cars were damaged, no one was reported to be injured as of now, the official added. Videos of the incident have also been doing rounds on the internet.

#WATCH | Stones were pelted at the convoy of BJP leader and former MP Nilesh Rane by unidentified persons in Chiplun of Maharasthra’s Ratnagiri yesterday. The incident happened after Shiv Sena UBT faction workers and BJP workers clashed in front of the office of Shiv Sena (UBT)… pic.twitter.com/exC1dj67lu— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that such cowardly attacks cannot stop somebody. The kind of culture some people are bringing in shows their frustration, he said in his attack on the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

“The disappointment of the opposition can be seen clearly from this kind of political attack. Strict action will be taken against the culprits in connection with the incident at Chiplun,” he told reporters.

Rane’s brother, Kankvali’s (Konkan region) BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, is a close aide of Fadnavis.

The situation heated up in the recent past after Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav critised Union Minister Narayan Rane during Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Kankavali. In response, Nilesh Rane hit back at Bhaskar Jadhav during a press conference.

Nilesh Rane had said that he would hold a meeting at Jadhav’s constituency and speak there to take note of him.

(With PTI inputs)