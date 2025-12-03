Viral moment! Rohit Sharma makes a wish after Rishabh Pant spots fallen eyelash – WATCH | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: A light and endearing moment took place during the second ODI in Raipur when wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant spotted an eyelash on Rohit Sharma’s face just before South Africa began their chase. Though not part of the playing XI, Pant walked up to Rohit near the boundary and gently removed the eyelash, placing it on the back of his hand and asking him to make a wish. Rohit smiled, closed his eyes, and completed the little ritual — a brief but wholesome exchange that quickly caught the attention of cameras and fans.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Earlier in the match, India put up an imposing 358/5 after being asked to bat first — marking the 20th instance in ODIs where the opposition opted to field first against India. Rohit, despite a promising start featuring three boundaries, departed for 14 off just eight deliveries.

Virat Kohli once again stole the spotlight with his red-hot form, scoring a superb 102 off 93 balls. The knock marked his 53rd ODI century and second straight hundred of the series. With it, Kohli also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI tons from a single batting position.Ruturaj Gaikwad played the perfect ally, registering his maiden ODI century with a fluent 105 off 83 balls, helping stabilize the innings after early wickets. Their partnership laid the groundwork for a dominant total.Stand-in skipper KL Rahul added a late flourish with an unbeaten 66 from 43 balls, ensuring India crossed the 350-run mark with momentum.During the break, Rohit — who was recently named ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup — joined BCCI officials and Tilak Varma to unveil India’s new T20I jersey. The fresh design features a dark blue base with bright orange accents and a tricolour-themed collar.Speaking after the unveiling, Rohit reflected on India’s victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign and voiced confidence in the team’s prospects for the 2026 edition, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.“It’s been a long journey. We won our first World Cup in 2007, and we had to wait more than 15 years to win the next one. It’s been a long road with plenty of ups and downs, but it felt great to lift the trophy again,” Rohit said.“Now, with the World Cup happening in India, it’s going to be an exciting tournament. My best wishes are always with the team, and I’m sure everyone will be behind them and supporting them for doing their best,” said Rohit, who is now the brand ambassador for the 2026 T20 World Cup, where India enters as defending champions.