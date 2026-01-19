সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Bhabhi Bol Inko’: When Virat Kohli Told Harshit Rana Not To Call Anushka Sharma ‘Ma’am’ | Bollywood News T20 World Cup Indian visas: ICC confident approvals on track as 42 Pakistani-origin players and staff apply | Cricket News Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Wedding Rumors Spark Buzz Before Valentine’s Day | Bollywood News ‘Virat bhai always a plus, but …’: Shubman Gill reflects after Kohli’s 54th ODI ton fails to save India | Cricket News স্পেনে দ্রুতগতির দুটি ট্রেনের সংঘর্ষে ২১ জন নিহত Rashmika Mandanna Revisits Japan Memories After Pushpa 2 Premiere: ‘Can’t Wait To Come Back Again’ | Telugu Cinema News ‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli pulled his leg after meeting Anushka Sharma – Watch | Cricket News Babar Azam flops again as BBL nightmare deepens, proving Steve Smith’s call spot on | Cricket News ভোটের মাঠে ফিরলেন আরও ৪২২ প্রার্থী কর্মসূচি শেষে নিজেদের ফেলা আবর্জনা পরিষ্কার করল ছাত্রদল
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Virat bhai always a plus, but …’: Shubman Gill reflects after Kohli’s 54th ODI ton fails to save India | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
‘Virat bhai always a plus, but …’: Shubman Gill reflects after Kohli’s 54th ODI ton fails to save India | Cricket News


Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India captain Shubman Gill struck a candid and reflective note after his side slumped to a 41-run defeat against New Zealand in the series-deciding ODI on Sunday, admitting that while Virat Kohli’s batting continues to be a massive positive, the team still has “a lot of areas” that need improvement.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Kohli, once again, stood tall in adversity, smashing a record-extending 54th ODI century — his 85th international hundred — but his valiant effort went in vain as India were bowled out for 296 in 46 overs while chasing a stiff target of 338 at the Holkar Stadium. New Zealand clinched the series after India had entered the contest level at 1-1.

Allan Donald on Virat Kohli’s legacy: Can he reach 100 centuries?

“After the first match, coming here 1-1, the way we played — a bit disappointed,” Gill said at the post-match presentation. “Lots of areas that need some improvement. There are areas we need to look back, reflect and do better.”Despite the defeat, Gill was quick to underline the positives, led, inevitably, by Kohli’s form. “The way Virat bhai is batting, that’s definitely a plus always,” the skipper said, acknowledging the senior batter’s consistency and impact even as results eluded the team.

Poll

What do you think is India’s biggest area for improvement after the recent ODI series against New Zealand?

India’s chase had unravelled early at 71 for four, but Kohli revived hopes with a fighting 124 off 108 balls, laced with 10 fours and three sixes. He stitched together an 88-run stand with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) and later added 99 runs for the seventh wicket with Harshit Rana (52), briefly keeping India in the hunt.Gill also praised Rana’s all-round contribution, particularly his batting down the order. “The way Harshit has batted in this series, batting at No. 8 is not easy, but the way he stepped up and the way our fast bowlers have bowled in this series has been pretty good,” he said.On Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gill stressed that opportunities would continue with an eye on the bigger picture. “Keeping the World Cup in mind and where it’s going to be, we want to give him opportunities and we want to give him enough overs when he’s out there and just see what kind of combinations work for us and what kind of deliveries work for him as well.”Kohli’s hundred added several milestones to his glittering career. It was his seventh ODI century against New Zealand — the most by any batter — and his 10th hundred overall against the Kiwis across formats. He also surpassed Ricky Ponting to become the leading run-scorer in ODIs at No. 3.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
T20 World Cup Indian visas: ICC confident approvals on track as 42 Pakistani-origin players and staff apply | Cricket News

T20 World Cup Indian visas: ICC confident approvals on track as 42 Pakistani-origin players and staff apply | Cricket News

Babar Azam flops again as BBL nightmare deepens, proving Steve Smith’s call spot on | Cricket News

Babar Azam flops again as BBL nightmare deepens, proving Steve Smith’s call spot on | Cricket News

‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli pulled his leg after meeting Anushka Sharma – Watch | Cricket News

‘Bhabhi bol inko’: Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli pulled his leg after meeting Anushka Sharma – Watch | Cricket News

‘Disappointing’: Shubman Gill’s brutal verdict after India’s historic ODI series loss at home | Cricket News

‘Disappointing’: Shubman Gill’s brutal verdict after India’s historic ODI series loss at home | Cricket News

Atharva Taide’s century powers Vidarbha to maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title | Cricket News

Atharva Taide’s century powers Vidarbha to maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli’s 124 in vain; New Zealand clinch first-ever bilateral series in India | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli’s 124 in vain; New Zealand clinch first-ever bilateral series in India | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST