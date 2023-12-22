 Buy cheap website traffic
শুক্রবার , ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Virat Kohli returns home because of family emergency, Ruturaj Gaikwad out of Test series against South Africa: BCCI sources | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২২, ২০২৩ ৪:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Former India captain Virat Kohli, who was in South Africa with India’s Test squad, has returned home because of a family emergency, according to BCCI sources quoted by PTI.
However, the iconic batter is expected to return to South Africa in time for the first Test against the hosts, beginning December 26.
Kohli travelled to South Africa as a member of the Indian squad set to participate in the two-Test series set to commence on December 26.Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, had opted out of the white-ball leg of the tour.
“Virat Kohli has returned to India due to a family emergency. But he will be back before start of the first Test,” a BCCI source told PTI on Friday.
Additionally, batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will miss the two-Test series because of a finger fracture.
“Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with ring finger fracture,” the source added.
Gaikwad sustained a finger injury while attempting to take a catch in the second ODI against South Africa earlier this week.
(With PTI inputs)





