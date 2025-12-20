শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli returns; Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy — Full squad | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Virat Kohli returns; Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy — Full squad | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: India’s Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming National One-Day Championship in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 24, with veteran Virat Kohli also expected to feature in a couple of matches.In addition to Pant and Kohli, pacer Harshit Rana and seasoned campaigners Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini have expressed their willingness to participate in the tournament.

Curious case! Why Ajit Agarkar & Co. continue to ignore Ishan Kishan

The DDCA has, however, not included Pant, Kohli, and Rana in the official 16-member squad, as they will only be available for limited matches — likely two to three — before India’s ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11, 2026. The exact fixtures in which Kohli and Pant will play are yet to be confirmed.Ayush Badoni has been named vice-captain and will assume leadership responsibilities once Pant leaves for national duty, also serving as the second wicketkeeper for the ODI team.Regular Squad: Ayush Badoni (vice captain), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat (wk).Additional Players: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma.



