Virat Kohli rewrites ODI history, surpasses Ricky Ponting to become the highest ever to… | Cricket News

Virat Kohli once again proved why he remains the heartbeat of India’s ODI batting, producing a majestic century against New Zealand in the third and final match of the series on Sunday. In a chase that looked to be slipping away early, Kohli stood tall, registering his record-extending 54th ODI hundred and keeping India’s hopes alive deep into the innings. This knock also carried historic significance. Kohli, who finished the match with 12,662 runs batting at number three in ODIs, has now gone past Ricky Ponting’s tally of 12,655 to become the highest run-scorer in the format at that position.

Most hundreds vs NZ (ODIs)7 – Virat Kohli (36 inns)*6 – Ricky Ponting (50 inns)6 – Virender Sehwag (23 inns)5 – Sachin Tendulkar (41 inns)5 – Sanath Jayasuriya (45 inns) Kohli also climbed to the top of another elite list. He now has the most ODI hundreds against New Zealand, with seven centuries in just 36 innings. Only Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag come close, with six each, while legends Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya finished with five apiece. The century came at a critical moment. India were reeling at 71 for four after New Zealand posted a daunting 337 for eight. On a wicket that demanded composure, Kohli opted for control and persistence. He brought up his hundred with a single off Zak Foulkes on the final ball of the 40th over, having struck eight fours and two sixes in a 91-ball innings. It marked a landmark across formats and conditions. This was Kohli’s 85th international century, his 54th in ODIs, his 41st on Indian soil, and his seventh against New Zealand. He now has seven or more ODI hundreds against five different opponents, with 10 against Sri Lanka, nine against West Indies, eight against Australia, and seven each against South Africa and New Zealand. After missing out on a hundred in the series opener at Vadodara, where he fell for 93, Kohli made sure there was no repeat. He held one end firmly and built partnerships that dragged India back into the contest. The revival began with Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored 53. Their 88-run stand for the fifth wicket restored belief before Kohli accelerated further alongside Harshit Rana. The pair added 99 runs in just 69 balls, with Rana contributing a fluent 52 off 43 deliveries. As long as Kohli remained at the crease, the sense persisted that another miracle was still possible. He eventually fell for a valiant 124 off 108 balls, a moment that effectively ended India’s chase. Until then, though, he had ensured belief never faded. The result may not have gone India’s way, but Kohli’s innings stood out as a reminder of his enduring greatness and his unmatched ability to make the impossible feel within reach.