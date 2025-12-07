Virat Kohli says ‘I feel really free in my mind’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form, scoring 376 runs in his last four ODIs with two centuries and being dismissed only twice. After winning the Player of the Series award for his 302 runs in the three-match series against South Africa, Kohli said he felt liberated and in his best rhythm in years, contributing to India securing their 10th ODI series win out of the last 11 at home.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!His resurgence follows criticism after recording consecutive ducks in Australia. In the final ODI against South Africa, Kohli scored an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls as India chased down 271 in 39.5 overs.

“Honestly, playing the way I have in the series is the most satisfying thing for me. I feel really free in my mind. I haven’t played like this in 2-3 years. The whole game is coming together nicely. I’ve tried to maintain my own standards and make an impact. I know when I can bat like that in the middle, it helps the team a long way. Makes me confident, any situation in the middle, I can handle that and bring it in favour of the team,” Kohli said.Reflecting on his long journey, the former India captain admitted there were moments of doubt.“When you play for that long – 15-16 years, you do doubt yourself. Especially as a batter when one mistake can get you out. It’s a whole journey of self-improvement and personal growth along the way. It improves you as a person, and it improves your temperament as well. I’m just glad that I’m still able to contribute to the team,” he shared.One standout feature of his recent form has been his six-hitting, with 12 sixes across the three matches and a strike rate above 100 in each outing.“When I play freely, I know I can hit sixes. There are always levels you can always unlock,” Kohli said about his approach.Kohli, who holds the world record with 53 ODI centuries, rated his 135 in Ranchi as his best knock of the series.“The first one at Ranchi – because I hadn’t played a game since Australia. Just how your energy is on the day, Ranchi is very special for me, and I’m very grateful for how these three games have gone,” he said.Speaking about India stepping up in the deciding match, Kohli highlighted the team’s hunger in pressure moments.“It’s always brought the best of us – that’s what we want to play for. When it’s 1-1, we want to do something special for the team. That’s why we have played for the team for so long. Just happy that both of us continue to do it for so long,” he concluded.