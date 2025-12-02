বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
Virat Kohli to play in Vijay Hazare trophy after 15 years; DDCA confirms | Cricket News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Virat Kohli to play in Vijay Hazare trophy after 15 years; DDCA confirms | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Indian batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday confirmed that he will be available to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 24, news agency PTI reported, quoting DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.Kohli, who now plays only ODIs for India, is currently part of the ongoing series against South Africa. He is set to appear in the Hazare Trophy for the first time since February 2010, when he played against Services.

Still have doubts? Virat Kohli blows World Cup trumpet with another masterclass

The 37-year-old scored his 52nd ODI hundred in the series opener in Ranchi, showing he remains in rhythm despite featuring in only one format. Earlier this year, he retired from Test cricket. He had also stepped away from T20Is after India won the 2024 World Cup in Barbados.“He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in, that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room,” Jaitley was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Delhi will begin their campaign against Andhra in Bengaluru on December 24. They will play six matches in total.Large crowds are expected when Kohli features in domestic cricket. Earlier this year, more than 12,000 spectators attended a Ranji Trophy match when Kohli played his first first-class game in more than 12 years. He used the Ranji game to prepare for international cricket. Later, in a surprise call, he announced his retirement from Tests ahead of the England tour.The BCCI has made domestic participation compulsory for contracted players unless they are injured or on national duty.Rohit Sharma, who also retired from Tests ahead of the England tour, is set to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.Both Rohit and Kohli scored runs in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. The match was their first international appearance in months after the tour of Australia. Kohli did not score in the first two games of that series in Australia, but hit a half-century in the final ODI. Rohit had scored a hundred in the same match in Sydney.





