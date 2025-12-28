রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
Virat Kohli’s next match for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy: All you need to know | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli marked a stunning return to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, turning out for Delhi after a prolonged absence from the List A circuit.The 37-year-old was in sublime form in his first two appearances, amassing 208 runs at a brisk strike rate to reaffirm his status as one of the finest List A batters of all time. His contributions powered Delhi to back-to-back wins and saw him script history by becoming the fastest player to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket.

Why Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan is no longer safe for cricket | Bombay Sport Exchange

Kohli’s comeback began on December 24 against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Chasing a stiff target of 299, he produced a masterclass, hammering 131 off 101 balls with a blend of classical strokeplay and controlled aggression. The innings steered Delhi to a four-wicket victory and took him past the landmark 16,000-run mark.He followed it up just two days later with another commanding display against Gujarat in an Elite Group match at the same venue. Kohli scored a fluent 77 off 61 deliveries, bringing up his half-century in just 29 balls to set the tone for Delhi’s innings. His impact extended to the field as well, where he grabbed two crucial catches to help Delhi clinch a tense seven-run win. Kohli was named Player of the Match.

When will Virat Kohli play next for Delhi?

Despite his limited availability, Kohli is likely to feature in at least one more Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Delhi. As per reports, Kohli is scheduled to play against Railways on January 6, 2026, ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand.He has also been in superb touch at the international level, having scored two centuries against South Africa in the recently concluded series.Overall, the Indian great has now registered six scores of fifty or more across competitions — four for India and two for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.Virat Kohli in VHT:Delhi vs Gujarat – 77 off 61 balls (Player of the Match)Delhi vs Andhra – 131 off 101 balls



