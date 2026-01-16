Vishvaraj Jadeja’s unbeaten 165 powers Saurashtra into Vijay Hazare Trophy final | Cricket News

Saurashtra’s Vishvaraj Jadeja (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Saurashtra marched into the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 with a dominant nine-wicket win over Punjab in the second semi-final on Friday, riding on a sensational unbeaten century from opener Vishvaraj Jadeja. The victory sets up a title clash against Vidarbha, scheduled for January 18. Chasing a competitive target of 292, Saurashtra made light work of the chase, finishing the job in just 39.3 overs. Jadeja was the standout performer, remaining not out on 165 from 127 balls, an innings that included 18 fours and three sixes. He was well supported at the other end by captain Harvik Desai, who played a composed knock of 64 off 63 deliveries, striking nine boundaries. The opening pair stitched together a decisive 172-run partnership that effectively took the game away from Punjab.

After Desai’s dismissal, Prerak Mankad ensured there were no late hiccups, contributing an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls with seven fours as Saurashtra cruised home. Gurnoor Brar was the only bowler to find success for Punjab, returning figures of 1 for 52. Earlier in the day, Punjab posted 291 after being asked to bat first, thanks largely to Anmolpreet Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. The pair provided stability after a steady opening stand of 60 between Prabhsimran and Harnoor Singh. Harnoor was run out in the 13th over following a sharp effort from Chirag Jani, departing for 33 off 43 balls. Anmolpreet anchored the innings with a well-crafted 100 off 105 deliveries, hitting nine fours and a six, while Prabhsimran chipped in with a fighting 87. Ramandeep Singh added 42 off 38 balls, but the lower order failed to build on the platform. Saurashtra’s bowlers kept things in check, with Chetan Sakariya leading the attack with figures of 4 for 60, supported by Ankur Panwar’s 2 for 54 and Chirag Jani’s 2 for 73.