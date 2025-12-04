Wasim Akram ‘still the pinnacle’: Mitchell Starc after breaking Pakistan legend’s record | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Australian pace great Mitchell Starc, who overtook Pakistan legend Wasim Akram to become the highest wicket-taking left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket, says Akram remains unmatched in his eyes.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!For Starc, the milestone — achieved during another commanding pink-ball performance — carries humility.

“Wasim is still the pinnacle and better,” Starc said when asked about surpassing the Pakistani great.Starc’s figures of 6/71 marked his sixth five-wicket haul in day-night Tests, the most by any bowler, and extended his exceptional dominance with the pink ball. He now has 87 wickets in pink-ball Tests — far ahead of the next best, teammates Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins, who have 43 each.By the end of play, Starc had moved to 418 Test wickets in 102 matches at an average of 26.42, with best figures of 7/58. His tally includes 18 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test history.Reflecting on his record-breaking day, Starc admitted even he can’t fully explain his remarkable success with the pink ball.“I get asked all the time, I still don’t know. It is what it is. I think it is still like a white ball. Today, it was a soft ball. A couple of Yorkshiremen, runs and wickets. Joe (Root) batted well there. A pretty tough day’s cricket,” he said.“I think once that ball goes soft, it is not the easiest thing to score with. It is certainly not the easiest thing to bowl with when it is soft. Pink ball, 9 for 320, pretty solid day’s Test cricket,” he said. His achievement drew warm praise from Wasim Akram himself, who congratulated Starc with a message on X.“Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am pleased to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career,” Akram wrote.

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to bat. Starc struck early, removing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks to leave England reeling at 5/2. Joe Root then rebuilt the innings with a 117-run partnership alongside Zak Crawley, who scored 76 off 93 balls with 11 boundaries. Root later added another crucial stand with Harry Brook, who made 31 off 33 balls.Australia regained momentum through a sharp run-out from Josh Inglis that dismissed England captain Ben Stokes for 19 and triggered a middle-order slide. Starc completed his five-wicket haul as England slumped to 264/9, before late acceleration from Root and Jofra Archer — who smashed an unbeaten 32 off 26 balls with a four and two sixes — lifted the visitors to 325/9 at stumps on day one.