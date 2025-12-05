WATCH: Chaos at Barabati Stadium! Fans sprint and break queues for India–South Africa T20I tickets | Cricket News

Crowd outside Barabati Stadium (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: A familiar scene of Indian cricket mania unfolded in Cuttack on Friday, as thousands of eager fans gathered outside the Barabati Stadium for tickets to the first T20I between India and South Africa. What began as a routine offline sale quickly spiralled into chaos, with a viral video showing a frenzied crowd pushing, sprinting and squeezing through gaps to get ahead in the queue — all for a chance to watch the Men in Blue live.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In the clip, shared widely on social media, ticket counters had barely opened when the crowd surged forward violently. Fans could be heard shouting and stumbling over one another in a desperate rush, with several supporters breaking lines and barging in from the sides. Some sprinted in from the back to cut through the crowd, heightening tension and raising concerns about public safety.

Social media reactions further amplified the moment, with viewers expressing both awe and worry. While many praised the passionate turnout for the five-match T20I series, others questioned whether proper crowd control and security arrangements were in place to prevent possible injuries. “One hopes authorities have ensured proper crowd-control arrangements, because the visuals tell a different story,” wrote one user, sharing the video with alarm.WATCH:Barabati Stadium, a venue known for cricket-crazy crowds, last hosted an international fixture in February — the second ODI against England, which India won by four wickets. With the feverish response on Friday, it is clear that the demand for international cricket in Cuttack remains as intense as ever.

The first T20I will kickstart the last leg of India’s home series against South Africa on Tuesday. The second match will be held in New Chandigarh on December 11, followed by Dharamsala (Dec 14), Lucknow (Dec 17) and the finale in Ahmedabad on December 19. As expectations soar, the crowd frenzy at Barabati is only a preview of the electrifying series to come.